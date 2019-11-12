SFC Health Center to offer free diabetes program

The St. Francois County Health Center and Park Hills Public Library are teaming up to provide a free, six-week diabetes education program.
The Diabetes Disease Self-Management Program (DSMP) meetings will take place at the Park Hills Public Library at 11 a.m. beginning Wednesday and continuing every week until Dec. 18.
In the weekly meetings, participants will learn how to manage their diabetes and start living a healthier, happier life.
The DSMP focuses on teaching people how to improve their nutrition and daily exercise habits, monitor their blood sugar, avoid complications, and learn how to improve communication with their loved ones and physician. The class is also designed to benefit caregivers.
The interactive class is taught by trained facilitators like Breanna Griffin, a registered dietitian at St. Francois County Health Center.
“Whether someone has just been diagnosed with diabetes or they have had the disease for many years, the class can help them learn new ways to set long-term goals and make changes to more effectively manage their diabetes,” Griffin said when asked about the success of the class.
The burden of diabetes can be heavy on the individual, their families, and the healthcare system. For some people, managing their condition might be overwhelming. This program is designed to help those who find daily diabetes management challenging or don’t know where to begin making changes.
According to the Missouri Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, over 530,000 adults in Missouri had doctor-diagnosed diabetes in 2015.
Program facilitators explained that the DSMP has been proven to help individuals reduce the burden of living with diabetes and increase their quality of life. They said that learning to manage the chronic disease can change the life of a diabetic person for the better.
For more information or to enroll in the class, contact Breanna Griffin at the St. Francois County Health Center at 573-431-1947, ext. 151.
