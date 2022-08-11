SFC, others seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

According to the Centers for Disease Control, St. Francois, Jefferson, and Ste. Genevieve counties are considered to have high COVID-19 community levels, while Iron and Madison counties are at medium COVID-19 community levels.

The COVID-19 Community Level is determined by three factors. The first factor is the number of cases in the county over seven days divided by the population in the county, then multiplied by 100,000. The second factor is the total number of new admissions of patients with confirmed case over seven days divided by the total population in the Health Service Area, and then multiplied by 100,000. The last factor is the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with a confirmed case within the entire Health Service Area over a seven-day average.

As of Wednesday, St. Francois County has 202 cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC. As of last Monday, the county has seen a percentage positivity of 42.52%, meaning of the total amount of tests performed, more than 40% of the tests were positive. With data from July 28, a total of 382 tests were performed.

More than half of the population in St. Francois County has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the CDC. At least 33,719 people, or 50.2% of the population, in the county have received at least one dose of a vaccine; while 29,718 people, or 44.2% of the population, is considered fully vaccinated.

The most common variant the county is seeing in watersheds, according to Tara West, the Communicable Diseases/COVID-19 public health nurse for the St. Francois County Health Center, is Omicron BA.5. For the month of July, the county had a total of 797 cases, while June only had 516.

The St. Francois County Health Department does offer daily testing and vaccinations Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to West, there are still people continuing to get vaccinated, but not as much as the first quarter of the year.

The health department recommends wearing a mask, avoiding crowded areas, and vaccinations are the best protection and prevent for fighting the virus.

Other areas

Washington County, as of Wednesday, has 60 active cases of COVID-19. As of last Monday, testing percentage positivity is 74.04%, which is an increase of 26.4% compared to the previous week. The number of tests performed through July 28 is 156.

At least 9,392 people, or 38% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine in Washington County, while 8,021 people or 32.40% of the populations is fully vaccinated.

In Ste. Genevieve County, as of Wednesday, there was 46 active cases over the course of a week. Both percentage positivity and test performed have decreased, with the percentage positivity at 16%, a decrease of 19.71%. The amount of tests performed with data through July 28 is 25, a percentage change of -63.24%.

About half of the county has received at least one dose of the vaccine at 8,972 people or 50.1%, while 8,133 people or 45.5% of the population are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, according to the CDC, Madison County has reported a total of 33 cases over a course of seven days. Through last Monday, the percentage positivity is 39.22%, with a decrease of 8.4%. The number of tests performed has also decreased, as of July 28 the county had 55 tests performed over a course of seven days, leading a percentage change of -21.43%.

At least 5,646 people or 46.7% of the population have received one dose of the vaccine in Madison County; while 4,880 or 40.4% of the population is fully vaccinated.

A total of 14 cases over the course of a week were reported in Iron County through Wednesday. The percentage positivity as of Monday has also decreased to 60%, giving the percentage change of -2.86%. The number of tests performed has also decreased according to the CDC to 26 over the course of seven days through July 28, which gives a percentage change of -39.53%.

In Iron County, at least 4,482 people or 44.3% of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 3,991 people or 39.4% of the population is fully vaccinated.