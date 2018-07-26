What would the more than 66,000 residents of St. Francois County do if the New Madrid Fault were to suddenly awaken and “The Big One” occurred?
That’s the topic covered Wednesday morning at the courthouse annex in Farmington when Michael White, deputy operations chief of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), presented an hour-and-a-half long informational seminar for about 30 employees of the county’s road and bridge department.
For those not familiar with the original New Madrid quakes that took place in the early 1800s, here’s a quick overview:
Almost 206 years ago, southeast Missouri experienced the third and final main shock from what turned out to be the most powerful series of earthquakes in the history of the United States.
The first, a 7.7 magnitude quake, took place around 2:15 a.m. in northeast Arkansas on Dec. 16, 1811. The second principal shock measuring slightly less than the first earthquake at 7.5 magnitude occurred in Missouri on Jan. 23, 1812, and the third a 7.7 magnitude like the first on Feb. 7, 1812, along the Reelfoot fault in Missouri and Tennessee.
It wasn’t just the main shocks that caused panic among the sparse populace of that time, but also the powerful aftershocks that followed. The first and largest of the aftershocks took place at 7:15 a.m., just hours after the first earthquake on Dec. 16. Historical accounts indicate that at least three other large aftershocks took place Dec. 16-17. These three aftershocks — located in Arkansas and Missouri — are believed to have ranged from 6.0 and 6.5 in size.
This would make a total of seven earthquakes of magnitude 6.0-7.7 occurring from Dec. 16, 1811, through Feb. 7, 1812. A total of more than 200 moderate to large aftershocks were reported in the New Madrid region between Dec. 16, 1811 and March 15, 1812. Ten of these were greater than magnitude 6.0, about 100 were between 5.0 and 5.9 magnitude and 89 were in the magnitude 4 range. There were also about 1,800 earthquakes reported of between 3.0 and 4.0 magnitude during the same time period.
As the decades have passed since then, seismologists have warned that the New Madrid Fault Line is way overdue for another series of major earthquakes like those experienced across the region in 1811-1812.
Much of White’s presentation focused on logistics of support — the movement of resources and sustainment into a disaster area of massive proportions.
“One of the things we think about in logistics is getting the stuff to the people who need it — but guess what — then we need to sustain it,” he said. “At SEMA our job is to support local jurisdictions that have disasters with state resources, and when we run out of state resources, we request federal resources. The logistics about getting the equipment there and making sure that we can take care of it and support the needs that you have in your disaster is the bottom line discussion.
“Let’s talk about how we get materials at the state level. Honestly, we don’t have 10,000 gallons of water laying around anywhere or meals ready to eat (MREs). We contract for them and we see that as a challenge. We’re trying to develop some of those capabilities in-house where we have supplies available real time to send out. We took a 25,000 square foot warehouse that MoDOT had in Jeff City and we have rented that and we’re starting to move some resources into that.”
According to White, the goal is to have enough food, water, generators and shelters stored in the warehouse to take care of 5,000 people.
“We’re trying to develop some capabilities,” he said. “In the past, the state has really just thought, ‘We’re going to procure it' or 'We’re going to call to a vendor, a contractor, to get those things to you,' but that takes time. So, we’ve come up with some ways we can fund these things through some of our grant programs and so were starting to develop some of those capabilities in-house.
“So, you call your emergency management director of your county and then if they don’t have the resources they’ll call us. We can get those things on the road pretty quickly out of Jeff City in probably less than an hour or two rather than having to go through the procurement process. We’re really excited. Can we handle a Joplin-type event or a countywide event? No, but we can sure get you started.”
Although FEMA is often seen bringing needed resources to disaster areas, White revealed that as of now the closest source for many of the items available for SEMA’s use is in Denton, Texas, and the state of California.
“A lot of our food and water comes out of California,” he said. “So, again, go back to the New Madrid process and think about that. We’re going to have to get food and water airlifted from Texas and California into a spot that’s as close as we can get to the unaffected area that we can get into airport and then move it in from there — either by vehicle by getting it as close as we can or by air, mostly by helicopters. Time, right? Time. If we have some of those resources in the state, we can cut that time down. Our responsibility is preservation of life first, so we’re always going to look at needs for life safety first in everything we do.
“We’re going to provide those needs first. Then we’re going to look at reestablishing local government services. We have about four Incident Response Teams in the state and we’ve had them for around the past 12 years. We use the term incident response in Missouri because we don’t want you to think that we’re going to come in and take over your incident. We come in alongside your responders or incident management system and we can bring in people who have been involved in the process who know to create an incident management plan and can help support what is going on in your community.”
White offered some practical advice for anyone living anywhere near the fault line.
“It’s a system and it will take time,” he said. “I’ll be honest with you. If I lived in New Madrid today, I’d have my family prepared for five days to take care of themselves with food and water before I would expect resources to be there to be able to take care of things day in and day out. We talk about trying to be prepared a day or two during tornadoes, ice storms and that kind of stuff. I believe in five days, so get into your cabinets. Then it’s there for ice storms if you lose power. it’s there for a tornado or anything like that.”
White cautioned that the nation has never faced a disaster like the one it would experience in the case of a series of massive earthquakes occurring along the New Madrid Fault Line. The density of people living from the Bootheel to as far north as St. Louis could result in an incredible number of injuries and loss of life. He cautioned that major interstates, roads and bridges throughout southeast Missouri could suffer significant damage, causing delays or even make impossible the timely delivery of needed supplies.
“If you’ve got some bridges that you’re going to shut down — maybe they don’t look terribly affected and they’re not down — but you need to get engineers there to identify if they are,” he said. “Think about that. How long is it going to take for you to say, ‘Yeah, that one’s OK to go over?’ Then we’ve got to start talking about supply routes and those kind of things. So, there’s a lot of different things that we’ve got to think about in this process when we’re talking about an earthquake.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.