The St. Francois County Farm Bureau is highlighting agriculture this week.
Appearing before the St. Francois County Commission during their regular meeting, Charles Gamble addressed the commission about the significance of agriculture in the county.
Gamble is the promotion and education chairman of the St. Francois County Farm Bureau. The Farm Bureau has designated this week as “Celebrate Agriculture/Thank a Farmer Week."
“Several of us that started out on the farm and are no longer on the farm, that’s not a normal situation anymore,” he said. “One or 2% of the population are farmers, and they produce food and fiber for 166 people each.”
A proclamation was provided to be signed by Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher.
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins brought up that the county is certified agri-ready and is a supporter of agriculture.
“Agriculture is the backbone of the Missouri economy, generating $88.4 Billion in 2016 alone,” he said. “It is the largest sector in the economy and supports 378,000 jobs. Being an agri-ready county encourages agricultural education and investment in the community and the support of family farms and its values. This commission has always — since I’ve been elected in January of 2009 — been vocal and supportive of agriculture and especially the University of Missouri Extension Office.”
State and local taxes generate $2.2 billion and labor income is $17.5 billion.
In St. Francois County, agricultural related industries account for 1425 jobs with $154 million in sales. Labor income amounts to $32.7 million. Tax revenues generated in St. Francois are $11 million each year.
For further information about Farm Bureau and “Celebrate Agriculture/Thank a Farmer Week” contact Charles Gamble at 314-598-7012 or Charles.t.gamble@gmail.com
