SFC reports 851 active cases

On Wednesday, St. Francois County Health Center reported 220 new COVID-19 cases. Of those new cases, however, 183 are related to the Department of Corrections.

There are 851 active cases. Of the active cases, 288 are DOC-related and 169 are related to long-term care facilities.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,811 cases in St. Francois County. Six individuals have died.

Ste. Genevieve County reported eight new cases on Tuesday and one new case on Wednesday. There are 24 active cases.

Iron County reported one new case Tuesday and three on Wednesday. There are nine active cases.

Madison County reported four new cases Tuesday and one new case on Wednesday. There are 27 active cases.

As of Tuesday, Washington County had 70 active cases.

Hospitalization for coronavirus has risen across the state.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that three of the four highest days for hospitalizations have occurred over the past week.