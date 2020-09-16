SFC reports 851 active cases

On Wednesday, St. Francois County Health Center reported 220 new COVID-19 cases. Of those new cases, however, 183 are related to the Department of Corrections.
There are 851 active cases. Of the active cases, 288 are DOC-related and 169 are related to long-term care facilities.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,811 cases in St. Francois County. Six individuals have died.
Ste. Genevieve County reported eight new cases on Tuesday and one new case on Wednesday. There are 24 active cases.
Iron County reported one new case Tuesday and three on Wednesday. There are nine active cases.
Madison County reported four new cases Tuesday and one new case on Wednesday. There are 27 active cases.
As of Tuesday, Washington County had 70 active cases.
Hospitalization for coronavirus has risen across the state.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that three of the four highest days for hospitalizations have occurred over the past week.
The most recent data shows 1,021 patients in hospitals with confirmed or presumed COVID-19 on Saturday, the second-highest day on record. The highest was Sept. 9, when 1,040 patients were hospitalized. The fourth-highest number of hospitalizations on record occurred Friday, with 1,008 patients.
The number of confirmed cases has risen dramatically since the state reopened for business in mid-June. Missouri reported 1,191 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 106,587 since counting began in March. Seven more deaths also were reported. A total of 1,739 Missourians have died from COVID-19.
During a press conference, Gov. Mike Parson noted that in the early days of the pandemic in April and May, more than 7% of all cases were fatal.
That percentage has gradually dropped and so far this month, just 0.3% of Missourians infected with COVID-19 have died.
Parson cited the declining death rate as evidence that progress is being made.
