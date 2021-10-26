SFC Rotary Hero Run Saturday to raise money for EMS scholarships

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cape Road Runners will do the official timing of the run. And medals will be given out to first and second place finishers in age groups from 18 to 60.

“We will start in the St. Joe Park Special Use Area and loop down to the Missouri Mines State Historic Site and do a loop around the buildings and return to the special use area,” Schnabel said.

She said people should access the area from Highway 32 to the Missouri Mines State Historic Site entrance. There will be people to direct parking.

This is a cause that is near and dear to Schnabel’s heart as the local EMS crew is a great partner of Parkland Health Center, where she is the president.

“They are on the front lines of caring for our community members during some of their most stressful medical situations,” she explained. “They collaborate with our emergency department team to stabilize and transport patients to the hospital where our hospital team is able to take over care.

"When we need to transfer a patient to higher level of care, they are back again to transport the patient to where they need to go. They are truly an integral part of our health care team.”