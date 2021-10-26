SFC Rotary Hero Run Saturday to raise money for EMS scholarships

The heroes of the ongoing pandemic have been the frontline medical workers and the St. Francois County Rotary has started a new event this year to honor some of those heroes.
Saturday will be the first EMS Hero Run, a 5K run/walk at the St. Joe State Park Special Use Area.
The event will raise funds for scholarships to support Emergency Medical Technician/Paramedic education at Mineral Area College.
“At Rotary, we were reviewing our plan for the year, we felt that it was important to recognize the tremendous effort that has been required to respond to the COVID pandemic by all our healthcare workers,” said Annette Schnabel, the chair of the Rotary Committee in charge of the event. “We often give out nursing scholarships as part of our annual high school scholarship program.
"We decided to specially do a fundraiser to provide for an EMS scholarship in recognition of our frontline first responders from our county ambulance team. We are recognizing their heroic efforts by naming it the Hero Run.”
Participants are encouraged to dress like their favorite super hero.
“With it being Halloween time, we thought it would be fun to have people run in hero costumes,” she added.
The run starts at 9 a.m. with registration and sign-in at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 with a free T-shirt to the first 100 to sign up. Registration can be done ahead of time through the St. Francois County Rotary Facebook page or on the day of the event.
The Cape Road Runners will do the official timing of the run. And medals will be given out to first and second place finishers in age groups from 18 to 60.
“We will start in the St. Joe Park Special Use Area and loop down to the Missouri Mines State Historic Site and do a loop around the buildings and return to the special use area,” Schnabel said.
She said people should access the area from Highway 32 to the Missouri Mines State Historic Site entrance. There will be people to direct parking.
This is a cause that is near and dear to Schnabel’s heart as the local EMS crew is a great partner of Parkland Health Center, where she is the president.
“They are on the front lines of caring for our community members during some of their most stressful medical situations,” she explained. “They collaborate with our emergency department team to stabilize and transport patients to the hospital where our hospital team is able to take over care.
"When we need to transfer a patient to higher level of care, they are back again to transport the patient to where they need to go. They are truly an integral part of our health care team.”
She also personally benefited from the expertise of local EMS services after her husband was attacked by dogs while they were riding their bikes on a rural St. Francois County road this year.
“EMS and a sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene and stabilized the bleeding and quickly got him to Parkland’s ER,” she recalled. “While the one crew took my husband, their supervisor rescued his bicycle and drove me to be with my husband. This is the kind of special care they give to our community every day.”
Event sponsors are Parkland Health Center, Weems Insurance Agency, and Farm Bureau Insurance-Mike Sansagraw.
