SFC seeing a jump in COVID-19 cases

In St. Francois County, 30.3% of the population have completed and 34.8% have initiated vaccination. In the state, 40.2% have complete vaccination.

The health center continues to strongly encourage residents to get vaccinated. They offer all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — but they are trying to use the Pfizer vaccine for those younger than 18.

“The science behind mRNA vaccines is not new,” the health center said to those who might be hesitant to get it. “Researchers have been studying and working with these for decades. Additionally, each and every COVID-19 vaccine that is out now has been proven to offer protection against the variants of COVID-19.”

The health center also recommends that residents continue to social distance when in public places.

For those who are immunocompromised, they recommend following CDC guidance of continuing to wear a mask.

“If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may NOT be protected even if you are fully vaccinated,” the health center said. “You should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people until advised otherwise by your healthcare provider."

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.