SFC seeing a jump in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in St. Francois County.
According to the St. Francois County Health Center on Monday, the case numbers are concerning as they doubled last week from the previous week.
“We have had another jump in case numbers this week, as well,” the health center update said.
The week of July 4, the positivity rate was 4.3%. The week of July 11, the rate jumped to 5.9%.
“We do know that the delta variant is in St. Francois County, however not every positive COVID-19 test is sequenced for the variants,” the health center said. “Our best defense against COVID-19 disease is to get the vaccine for yourself and family members, and if you have symptoms, get tested.”
The county has recorded 28 new cases over the past seven days, according to the state’s data dashboard. On July 1, that number was nine cases.
The positivity rate for the state is currently 13.7% for the past week.
The update from the health center said they do believe the local hospital is experiencing an increase in COVID patients.
“There is also a concern due to the hospitals in bigger cities being overcrowded and unable to receive transfers in a timely manner,” the health center said.
In St. Francois County, 30.3% of the population have completed and 34.8% have initiated vaccination. In the state, 40.2% have complete vaccination.
The health center continues to strongly encourage residents to get vaccinated. They offer all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — but they are trying to use the Pfizer vaccine for those younger than 18.
“The science behind mRNA vaccines is not new,” the health center said to those who might be hesitant to get it. “Researchers have been studying and working with these for decades. Additionally, each and every COVID-19 vaccine that is out now has been proven to offer protection against the variants of COVID-19.”
The health center also recommends that residents continue to social distance when in public places.
For those who are immunocompromised, they recommend following CDC guidance of continuing to wear a mask.
“If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may NOT be protected even if you are fully vaccinated,” the health center said. “You should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people until advised otherwise by your healthcare provider."
