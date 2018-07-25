Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Weber Road Facility boon for SFC
Buy Now

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher says that the Weber Road Facility in Farmington is becoming a financial boon for St. Francois County. In addition to morgue fees collected from other counties, the donated building is bringing in a substantial amount of money from its rented out office space.

 File photo

St. Francois County has received a 2018 Achievement Award by the National Association of Counties (NACo) at its annual conference held July 13-14 in Nashville, Tennessee.

NACo, which represents the 3,068 counties, parishes and commonwealths in the United States, presents the award to highlight successful programs instituted by counties to serve as an example for the other government entities.

“Our organization will be down in their book showing other counties how to do it,” said Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher in a recent meeting where he announced the results. “Now the other 3,068 counties will have that example.”

St. Francois County was recognized for its program titled, “Recycling tax money to provide county services.” In May it received notification that it was the recipient of the 2018 Excellence in Leadership award by NACo for its re-purposing of a donated former medical office building into a morgue and additional office space.

Gallaher stressed that the award recognizes more than the fact that the county was donated a building by BJC and Parkland Medical Center.

“While we got the building at no cost, we had to modify it for our use,” he said. “It’s like if a company buys an empty factory building, you’d have to set that building up for your application. So, you have two layers of cost — you’ve got the purchase price and then you have a modification cost.

“If you look at the modification cost, we had $200,000 last year and got a little bit more this year. If you look at that cost on a cash flow, we’re getting a lot more cash every year than we spend because of the profit.

“Looking at it as an investment, we have spent between $200,000 and $300,000 total by the end of 2018 and we’ve gained over $2.5 million. That’s about a 600 percent annual rate of return on your investment. It just blows the economics no matter how you look at it.”

Because the county received the Excellence in Leadership award, it was nominated for NACo’s Leadership Brilliance award where an overall winner was chosen from the top finishers in each of the other Excellence in Leadership categories.

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments