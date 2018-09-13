It’s been a year since a large hurricane warranted ambulance districts across the country to converge for hurricane relief efforts and the St. Francois County Ambulance District (SFCAD) has once again been called out to assist by FEMA.
St. Francois County Ambulance District Administrator David Tetrault said everything happened very quickly and they first received a call at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday.
“By 6 p.m. we were told to deploy and report to U.S. Army Garrison Fort A.P. Hill in Bowling Green, Virginia,” Tetrault said. “We have six SFCAD paramedics, three units and myself as a strike team leader.”
Tetrault added that Scott County has two from Sikeston and Osage County has five. He said at least 10 ambulance from Missouri arrived as of noon Wednesday.
“We arrived at noon and were waiting in a staging area for a while waiting to be taken all the way back,” Tetrault said. “We waited to be escorted back to the field where everyone is set up. There has to be nearly 300 ambulances out here lined up in rows 16 deep.”
Tetrault believes the hurricane is supposed to hit Thursday and he isn’t sure of the plan yet. He added he knows they can be deployed up to 14 days, but hasn’t heard anything yet since they just arrived at the base.
“We had been driving all night,” Tetrault said. “We left St. Francois County at 8:30 p.m., drove all night and just arrived at noon. We have a couple new faces this time around and a couple who went last time.”
Tetrault said this is the fourth time they have been deployed to assist in other disasters in the country. The SFCAD assisted with Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Florida this time last year and were stationed out there for approximately 11 to 13 days.
“We are honored and willing to assist in the time of need,” Tetrault said. “We always do our best and the board of directors makes sure that they are able to help but yet still make sure the community is covered at home."
Tetrault added they hadn’t been able to sleep or nap all night, so they planned on resting while they had the chance. He said they are all awaiting their assignments.
According to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as Hurricane Florence continues to strengthen and make its way toward the East Coast FEMA is encouraging those residents to prepare for potential impacts from the storm. As the Mid-Atlantic continues to manage rain events related to the remnants of Gordon, residents there should prepare for potential power outages, road closures, damages from the storm, flooding, and other hazards.
“The Mid-Atlantic is already saturated from previous rain events – this storm has the potential to cause devastating flooding throughout the region,” stated MaryAnn Tierney, FEMA Region III administrator.
According to the Associated Press, the heavy rain expected from Hurricane Florence could flood hog manure pits, coal ash dumps and other industrial sites in North Carolina, creating a noxious witches' brew of waste that might wash into homes and threaten drinking water supplies.
The National Weather Service says more than 10 million residents in three states are under a storm watch or warning because of Hurricane Florence. There are 5.25 million people under hurricane warnings and watches and another 4.89 million under tropical storm watches and warnings.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina. A hurricane watch stretches from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to the South Santee River.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from Duck, North Carolina, to the North Carolina/Virginia border, with a watch in effect from there to the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort.
Hurricane Florence has gotten a little bit weaker but it remains a very large and dangerous storm.
At 2 p.m., the storm was centered 435 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, moving at 16 mph.
It's a potentially catastrophic Category 3 storm with 125 mph (205 kph) maximum sustained winds.
Some fluctuations in strength are expected through Thursday morning. Florence will weaken once it stops drawing energy from warm ocean waters, but it's still expected to make landfall late Thursday or early Friday as an extremely dangerous major hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center says a buoy about 100 miles northeast of Florence's eye has clocked hurricane-force wind gusts and sustained winds of 53 mph.
Florence is the most dangerous of three tropical systems in the Atlantic. Forecasters also were tracking two other disturbances.
The Daily Journal will remain in contact with the ambulance district and bring more details as they become available.
