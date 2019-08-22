Whether it’s a thousand-mile trip to the tip of Florida for a beach vacation or a one-mile trip to your child's school or daycare, first responders are issuing a reminder to parents: Kids need to be properly buckled up before anyone steps on the gas pedal.
St. Francois County Ambulance District can help.
At the ambulance district's House 4, near the Parkway Drive exit in Park Hills, car seat safety-certified personnel can help install car seats, check car seat installation performed by parents and guardians, and some residents might even qualify for a free car seat.
SFCAD Director David Tetrault said the ambulance district spends about $10,000 a year to give out about 160 car seats each year to those who qualify through Medicaid, Medicare or WIC.
“We put in a system where we want to make sure all of our children in St. Francois County are never without a car seat,” he said. “Even if they’re in an accident where the car seat is ruined, we’ll take it and replace it with a new car seat.”
Both EMS supervisors TJ Isgrig and Laurine Dennis are certified for car seat safety and installation. Isgrig said the district responds to a lot of accident calls in which the vehicle might contain car seats, and “the good news is, in the last five years, parents have taken their kids’ safety more seriously, and we can see when the car seats have made a difference in the safety and survival of their children.”
According to 2017 crash statistics released from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in May 2019, 794 children 12 years old and younger died in crashes across the U.S., and 37% were not restrained. More than 128,000 children in the same age range were injured.
The numbers from NHTSA indicate that when kids are buckled up properly, their survival rate skyrockets. Car seats have been shown to reduce fatal injury by 71% for infants (under 1 year old) and by 54% for toddlers (1-4 years old) in passenger cars. For infants and toddlers in light trucks, the corresponding reductions are 58% and 59%, respectively.
Car seat laws in Missouri require:
- Rear-facing car seats until kids are 1 year old and 20 pounds.
- Age- and weight-appropriate restraint systems for children less than 4 years old or weighing under 40 pounds.
- Booster seats or age- and weight-appropriate restraint systems for children 4-7 years old who also weigh at least 40 pounds.
Violation of Missouri car seat laws may result in a $50 fine and court costs. The fine for violating the safety belt provision of the law is $10. The prosecution and fines get steeper if the child is injured in an accident due to negligence on the part of the driver.
And, with time, child-restraint laws might become stricter.
“I’ve seen where people are saying that rear-facing car seats are required for kids 18-24 months. Well, that’s not required yet, but there’s actually work being done to get it required. Change takes time,” Isgrig said.
Isgrig said it’s important to remember, as the seasons change, so can car seat protocol.
“As the cooler months approach, parents need to keep in mind, they need to remove their child’s coat before they secure them in the car seat,” he said. “The jacket adds too much padding, and with that extra padding, the child can shift so easily and become injured in the car seat.”
Tetrault said he’s seen too many cautionary tales underscoring the importance of following car seat laws.
“On northbound U.S. 67, about a year ago, there was a father who didn’t have either one of his two kids in a car seat when he crashed into another vehicle, and one of his kids died. He was charged with vehicular manslaughter,” Tetrault remembered. “There are too many stories like that one, of people who don’t use a car seat, or don’t use the car seat properly, they have an accident and the child dies. And it’s so unnecessary.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.