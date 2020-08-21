SFCHC: 250 new COVID-19 cases this week

St. Francois County has seen 250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week, 103 of which are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks. Parkland Health Center is said to be nearing capacity, and has announced new visiting rules.
St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott said the county has been seeing community transmission since the beginning of the month.
“I was looking at some charts earlier, and you can see the distinct break off right around the first of August from cases from DOC and what has been exponential growth in community transmission,” Elliott said.
The health center reported 34 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 750 and 342 active cases. Of those, 311 total and 114 active cases are related to the DOC outbreaks.
Community spread means there is no specific source of virus, according to Parkland Health Center Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley.
“Since it's spreading through the community at a rate where we can’t pinpoint it's coming from a single source, the best way to help lower these numbers, if we start now, is to start wearing a mask,” he said.
There have been 14 cases that have required hospitalization this week.
Parkland Health Center is nearing capacity, Elliott said.
Kirkley said the hospital currently has 12 COVID patients and one in ICU. But the capacity is not just determined by the number of beds the hospital has.
“So capacity changes a little bit with how many staff we have available as well as how many beds we can put solo patients and especially since these patients tend to require negative-pressure rooms or negative-pressure wards,” he explained.
COVID patients also tend to stay twice as long in the hospital as regular patients, Dr. Kirkley added.
Wearing masks, social distancing, staying away from crowds, good hygienic practices and staying home when sick need to be adopted by everyone, according to Elliott.
“If we can adopt those practices, in four weeks, we will see a change,” she added.
Dr. Kirkley agreed that wearing a mask is necessary for change.
“If we don't change anything about what we do at this point, we can't expect any change to the numbers except for that it's going to continue to be a high transmission and contagious disease inside of our community,” he added.
Parkland Health Center policy
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in St. Francois County, Parkland Health Center is reducing the number of in-person visitors for the health and safety of patients. The new policy started on Friday.
“Our primary goal is to keep our patients, families and community safe,” Parkland Health Center President Annette Schnabel said in a release. “As confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our community, we are limiting some in-person visitors at Parkland Health Center and at all BJC Medical Group Offices in St. Francois County.”
Visitors will be allowed in the following instances:
- Obstetrics patients – one visitor
- Patients who are at end-of-life – two visitors at a time
- Pediatric patients – two visitors for inpatient; one visitor in the Emergency Department
- Outpatient Surgery/Procedure - one designated visitor in the waiting room
- Patients with behavioral health, developmental delays, physical dependencies or altered mental status, for whom a caregiver is integral to care or safety – one visitor
Visitors who meet the exceptions will be screened, and denied entry if they meet any of these criteria:
- They have signs or symptoms of acute illness (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sudden loss of taste and/or smell, sore throat, body aches, diarrhea or vomiting).
- Recent contact (within the last 14 days) with someone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. These same exceptions apply for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
- Children younger than age 16 will not be permitted except under extraordinary circumstances.
Approved visitors must:
- Be designated to the patient (same visitor throughout the day) except in cases of end of life.
- Remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit, with temporary exceptions to visit the cafeteria or restroom, provided they return directly to the patient’s room.
- Undergo temperature and symptom screening upon building entry.
- Wash hands upon entry to the patient’s room or other patient care areas.
- Immediately notify the care team if symptoms of illness develop.
- Comply with masking policy.
Patients are encouraged to have Virtual Visitors through phone calls, FaceTime and other virtual methods. If patients are unable to do so on their own, the care team will help facilitate virtual visits through the BJC Virtual Visitor Program.
Other counties
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported five new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 92 cases and 14 active cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported two new cases. The county now has 56 total cases and 25 active cases.
The Washington County Health Department reported 13 new cases for a total of 201 cases and 71 active cases.
As of Thursday evening, Madison County has 54 cases, according to the health department.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
