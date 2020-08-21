SFCHC: 250 new COVID-19 cases this week

Kirkley said the hospital currently has 12 COVID patients and one in ICU. But the capacity is not just determined by the number of beds the hospital has.

“So capacity changes a little bit with how many staff we have available as well as how many beds we can put solo patients and especially since these patients tend to require negative-pressure rooms or negative-pressure wards,” he explained.

COVID patients also tend to stay twice as long in the hospital as regular patients, Dr. Kirkley added.

Wearing masks, social distancing, staying away from crowds, good hygienic practices and staying home when sick need to be adopted by everyone, according to Elliott.

“If we can adopt those practices, in four weeks, we will see a change,” she added.

Dr. Kirkley agreed that wearing a mask is necessary for change.

“If we don't change anything about what we do at this point, we can't expect any change to the numbers except for that it's going to continue to be a high transmission and contagious disease inside of our community,” he added.

