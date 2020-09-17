SFCHC answers common questions about mandate; petition in support starts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the St. Francois County Health Center Board voted Tuesday to mandate masks countywide effective Monday, more than 200 new COVID cases have been reported, Presbyterian Manor has announced a COVID-positive employee, petitions against and for the mandate have been created, and the health center has put together a lengthy Q-and-A answering the most-asked questions regarding requirements, enforcement and consequences upon violation.

Presbyterian Manor

The Daily Journal received a Farmington Presbyterian Manor (FPM) press release Thursday morning announcing “an essential healthcare employee” who last worked on Sunday had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the same day all employees were tested as part of their weekly Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)-mandated surveillance testing. The COVID-positive employee had not been feeling well, though, so a doctor ordered them to be tested at a respiratory clinic.

The employee who tested positive is recovering outside of the community.

“We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our residents and employees,” said Jane Hull, executive director. SFCHC recommended all health care residents be tested Friday, and again three days later. The next round of employee tests will take place on Monday.