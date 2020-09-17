SFCHC answers common questions about mandate; petition in support starts

Since the St. Francois County Health Center Board voted Tuesday to mandate masks countywide effective Monday, more than 200 new COVID cases have been reported, Presbyterian Manor has announced a COVID-positive employee, petitions against and for the mandate have been created, and the health center has put together a lengthy Q-and-A answering the most-asked questions regarding requirements, enforcement and consequences upon violation.
Presbyterian Manor
The Daily Journal received a Farmington Presbyterian Manor (FPM) press release Thursday morning announcing “an essential healthcare employee” who last worked on Sunday had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the same day all employees were tested as part of their weekly Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)-mandated surveillance testing. The COVID-positive employee had not been feeling well, though, so a doctor ordered them to be tested at a respiratory clinic.
The employee who tested positive is recovering outside of the community.
“We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our residents and employees,” said Jane Hull, executive director. SFCHC recommended all health care residents be tested Friday, and again three days later. The next round of employee tests will take place on Monday.
Employees who test positive will isolate until cleared by SFCHC to return to work. Under CDC guidelines, symptomatic employees can go back to work when at least 24 hours have passed since their fever was resolved without the use of fever-reducers, the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive employees quarantine for two weeks. The release said FPM continues to screen employees as they arrive for a shift and before they have any direct contact with residents, and staff members are wearing masks.
Central School District
The St. Francois County Health Center quarantined 39 individuals at Central’s West Elementary after one positive COVID-19 case was reported at the school this week.
Central Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian said Thursday that approximately 15 total positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported among staff and students over four weeks.
“The quarantining is a constant battle because they could be quarantined for something away from school as well,” McMillian explained when asked how many of the district's students or staff were currently under quarantine.
Petition in Support
Less than a day after a petition was created to protest the mandate that takes effect Monday, a change.org petition was organized by a Bonne Terre resident to consolidate a show of support for the mandate.
Justin Beard, who directed the Daily Journal to the petition by way of comment, titled the petition, “Please retain the St Francois County Mask Mandate while numbers are high." He observed that while opinions are passionate on both sides, “the goal of the mandate is not to take a partisan stance on freedoms, it is to ensure the health and safety of those that reside, work, shop, go to school, or otherwise interact in our county.”
He urged the SFCHC board to stand “firm on this issue to ensure the community can again be safe and prosperous.”
The petition goes on to say, that while it is true many people who get the virus might be asymptomatic — showing no symptoms — “there is the risk of transmission to those that may be especially vulnerable.”
Beard urged petition readers to ask themselves if they would do something different if it mean saving the life or good health of a fellow child, spouse, parent, friend, co-worker or neighbor, “and to help protect those out there that may have legitimate conditions that make wearing a mask difficult or even impossible.”
“I feel we have gone beyond the point of making wearing a mask in public settings an elective and personal choice,” Beard said. “It is now our duty to our fellow countrymen in St. Francois County, Missouri, and beyond.”
A petition against the mandate was started by Farmington resident Melissa Workman, who attended the Tuesday meeting where the SFCHC board heard public comments for and against the mandate before voting 3-1 to enact it. In the petition, Workman says the mandate should “be rescinded immediately!! HEALTHY PEOPLE should not be FORCED to wear a mask!!...Wearing a mask is a personal decision...!!”
Both petitions can be found at change.org.
SFCHC Publishes Q&A
In answer to many questions asked during Tuesday’s meeting, SFCHC has published a list of common questions and answers regarding the mask mandate, how it will be implemented and consequences for violating it.
Many schools have already issued letters explaining how they intend to abide by the mandate. The Q&A also lists 13 exemptions from the mask mandate, including children under age 9, people playing sports, people eating and drinking while socially distanced from others, those who are hearing impaired, have an anxiety disorder, or have respiratory problems.
The mandate, unless repealed, amended or prolonged, will be re-evaluated on Oct. 22.
For the complete mandate and further explanation in the Q&A, consult http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/face-covering-order/.
Here are some of the questions and answers.
Does everyone have to wear a Face Covering?
Under this order, everyone over the age of 9 that is in St. Francois County will be required to wear a mask in the part of a public accommodation open to the public. There are exemptions for people who have a health condition that prevents wearing a mask. Exemptions are also made for people who are hearing impaired and people communicating with individuals who are hearing impaired. For more situations in which you should and should not wear a face mask, please refer to the questions below.
What are some examples of when to wear a Face Covering?
Please note these are just a few examples and not a comprehensive list.
When shopping at the grocery store or other retail establishment.
When sitting in the stands close to others while watching a sporting event or other event.
When walking around spaces in public accommodations open to the public.
When standing in line at the store or other event.
When should I not wear a Face Covering?
There are several exemptions listed in this order. Those include:
Children under the age of 3;
Children between the age of 3 and 9 are strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear a Face Covering while under the direct supervision of an adult;
Persons with health conditions that prohibit wearing a Face Covering. Nothing in this Order shall require the use of a Face Covering by any person for whom doing so would be contrary to their health or safety because of a medical condition;
Persons who have trouble breathing, or are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the Face Covering without assistance;
Persons who are hearing impaired, or someone who is communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication. Face shields would be an allowable substitution for these scenarios;
Persons who are consuming food or drink while adequately distanced from others;
Persons who are at a public pool while in the water;
Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the Face Covering is necessary to perform the service;
Persons playing a sport;
Persons exercising or using exercise equipment where participants are at least 6 feet apart.
Persons outdoors when able to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others;
When the removal of the Face Covering is necessary to confirm identity
Persons at home or in a personal vehicle.
Do I need a doctor’s note to prove I have a medical condition that prevents me from wearing a face covering?
No. You do not need a doctor’s note or documentation proving you have a medical condition preventing you from wearing a face covering.
Are businesses such as factories, offices, etc. that are not open to the public required to mask in any scenario?
It may depend on the activity at the facility. The intent of this order is to institute standards for the requirement to use face coverings when in a public space, with the goal to ensure people protect themselves and others, particularly those who are vulnerable to poorer outcomes related to COVID-19. For example, in the case of a factory, the factory floor is likely not open to the public.
Since the Face Covering requirement does not apply to an area which is not open to the public, masks would not be required, per this order, on the factory floor because it is not open to the public. If the factory has a reception area open to the public, masks would be required in the reception area.
Will students and teachers be required to wear Face Coverings?
Students and staff will be required to have a mask or face covering available with them.
Face coverings/masks are required to enter schools buildings.
Students will not be required to wear a face covering/mask all day, but ARE required to have access to a mask and wear as needed or as instructed.
Students ages 9 and up should be asked to wear masks or face coverings when:
- in passing times such as hallways and crowded common areas.
- social distancing can’t be maintained such as working in small groups or in close proximity with a teacher or medically fragile student.
- directed by the teacher or school leadership teams.
Masks and Face Coverings will not be worn in the following situations:
- During recess or during physical activity such as PE.
- During athletic activities.
- When students/staff have a medical reason that will not allow them to wear a mask.
Do I need to wear a face covering in the gym or during physical activities?
If you are engaged in physical activity or in the gym and are distanced from others, you do not need to wear one. If you are not engaged in a physical activity, then one must be worn in a gym.
Do I need to wear a face covering at a restaurant or bar?
Face coverings should be worn in restaurants and bars as you wait to be seated and while you walk to your table in the dining area. Once seated, you can remove your face covering if you are safely distanced from others. The face covering should be put on anytime you leave the table.
If I wear a Face Covering, do I still have to physically distance?
Yes. Physical distancing should always be practiced as much as possible. Face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing. Face coverings act as an additional layer of protection in slowing the spread of the virus.
Bobby Radford contributed to this story.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
