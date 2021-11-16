SFCHC answers formula supply questions

Kinks in the supply chain have apparently been affecting infant formula, according to the St. Francois County Health Center WIC page on Facebook, which is responding to reports of short supplies.
County WIC Coordinator and board-certified lactation consultant Cate Reando said she wants to assure moms, there’s absolutely no need to panic.
“I wouldn't say we’ve had an overwhelming number of reports (of formula shortages), only some,” she said. “Fortunately, WIC does offer a variety of formulas for babies who aren't breastfed. And we have other solutions for those moms who are struggling with a particular type of formula, so I definitely don't want to create panic, we've got options.
“I don't want moms feeling like they need to do anything unsafe for their babies. You know, that was one of the reasons for the post (on Facebook), we want them to contact us to discuss those options, rather than maybe resorting to making homemade infant formula that might not be safe or nutritionally adequate for their babies.”
As for how long any supply difficulties might continue, Reando said she was short on details, but was optimistic it will be resolved fairly soon.
“I can't tell you where exactly where the trouble is — if it's manufacturing, if it's shipping — I don't know those details,” she said. “I just know that we’re seeing some of the formulas that some of our infants are on are becoming a little bit more difficult to find in the store.
“I can tell you that the company that manufactures the formula is expecting this to be a short-term problem. I believe they've been in communication with the Missouri WIC state staff, with hopes that things will be back to normal by the end of this month. So it's nothing they're expecting to last, there's some sort of short-term (national) issue that’s cycled down into the grocery stores in our area now.”
Reando said anyone who is having difficulty finding their baby's WIC-approved formula can take the following steps:
Contact other grocery stores nearby to see if they have formula on hand: Harps, Save-A-lot, Walmart, Schnucks, and Mike’s Market are all WIC retailers in St. Francois County.
Contact the St. Francois County Health Center WIC office at 573-431-1947 ext. 2, or text them at 1-888-239-8865. Let them know the formula being searched for, which stores have been contacted, and what day the store or stores were contacted. The health center will relay the information to the state’s WIC office to help find solutions.
One commenter on the Facebook post pointed out that breastfeeding was also an option. Reando said she is a board-certified lactation consultant, so she can also provide information on that front.
“It's definitely something we talk with every pregnant mom about. We have breastfeeding peer counselors, lots of breastfeeding education and resources, and we do encourage anyone who is able to breastfeed, to breastfeed,” she said. “That said, we support everybody who makes the decision they feel is best for them.
"But it is definitely something to highlight, whether it be the pandemic or other reasons for shortages or even formula recalls or power outages, we do highlight the additional benefits for breastfeeding. It's always available and at the right temperature, too.”
For the most part, though, Reando wanted to emphasize there’s no reason to panic.
“There's enough going on in this world right now, I don’t want to have somebody worry that their baby won't be fed,” she said. “So yeah, we just want them to reach out to us so we can explore the options, and don't feel like they're totally stranded. We want to help them.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.