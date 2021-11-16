SFCHC answers formula supply questions

Kinks in the supply chain have apparently been affecting infant formula, according to the St. Francois County Health Center WIC page on Facebook, which is responding to reports of short supplies.

County WIC Coordinator and board-certified lactation consultant Cate Reando said she wants to assure moms, there’s absolutely no need to panic.

“I wouldn't say we’ve had an overwhelming number of reports (of formula shortages), only some,” she said. “Fortunately, WIC does offer a variety of formulas for babies who aren't breastfed. And we have other solutions for those moms who are struggling with a particular type of formula, so I definitely don't want to create panic, we've got options.

“I don't want moms feeling like they need to do anything unsafe for their babies. You know, that was one of the reasons for the post (on Facebook), we want them to contact us to discuss those options, rather than maybe resorting to making homemade infant formula that might not be safe or nutritionally adequate for their babies.”

As for how long any supply difficulties might continue, Reando said she was short on details, but was optimistic it will be resolved fairly soon.