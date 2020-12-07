SFCHC clarifies new CDC quarantine guidance

The employee, and all other Farmington Presbyterian Manor employees, tested negative in surveillance testing on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. The employee sought testing off campus after a close contact tested positive for the virus and the employee began to experience signs and symptoms. The employee last worked Dec. 3 and did not have direct contact with any residents during the shift.

They plan to follow CDC guidelines for when an employee may return to work. Under the current guidelines, symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 24 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive employees will quarantine for at least 10 days. Upon their return to work, the facility will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.

All employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated, the release said. They have been screening individuals as they enter the community building for a shift and before individuals have any direct contact with residents. They also educate all staff to stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

