SFCHC clarifies new CDC quarantine guidance

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has reviewed the newly modified CDC quarantine guidance and has established clarification and guidance for all Missourians, the St. Francois County Health Center said on Monday.
The health center advised the following in its update:
- Most importantly, know that the science has not changed. COVID-19 still has an incubation period of 14 days; shorter quarantines increase the risk of transmission and the likelihood of additional illness.
- It is imperative that those who follow the modified guidance have been and continue to be completely without any symptoms, “asymptomatic” (see CDC list of all symptoms), and continue to monitor for symptoms for the full 14 days, even after returning to work/school.
- This newly-modified CDC guidance is not authorized for reduced timeframes for quarantine in nursing facilities or long-term care facilities.
- Those who opt for the completion of quarantine after day 7, must have a negative PCR or Antigen test. Negative antibody tests do not qualify for early release.
DHSS and the health center continues to advise citizens to engage in social distancing, wear a mask in accordance with recommended guidance, use proper self-hygiene and hand washing techniques, and avoid contact with symptomatic individuals.
SFCHC will start following this guidance Monday. It is not retroactive.
The CDC guidelines can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/scientific-brief-options-to-reduce-quarantine.html
According the state’s COVID dashboard, there have been 131 new cases in St. Francois County since Thursday.
Area counties
Madison County has been hit hard by COVID related deaths in the past couple of weeks.
The health department reported three new deaths over the weekend after reporting eight last week.
On Monday, the health department reported 13 new cases. The county has 78 active cases, 1,067 total cases, and 28 COVID related deaths.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported 25 new cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 39 active cases, 1,264 total cases, and 45 probable cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported 24 new cases since last Thursday. The county has 56 active cases and 571 total cases.
Presbyterian Manor update
One essential health care worker at Farmington Presbyterian Manor tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Friday, according to a release from the long-term care facility.
The employee, and all other Farmington Presbyterian Manor employees, tested negative in surveillance testing on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. The employee sought testing off campus after a close contact tested positive for the virus and the employee began to experience signs and symptoms. The employee last worked Dec. 3 and did not have direct contact with any residents during the shift.
They plan to follow CDC guidelines for when an employee may return to work. Under the current guidelines, symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 24 hours have passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive employees will quarantine for at least 10 days. Upon their return to work, the facility will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.
All employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated, the release said. They have been screening individuals as they enter the community building for a shift and before individuals have any direct contact with residents. They also educate all staff to stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal.
