SFCHC: Confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 15
SFCHC: Confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 15

Health Center prepares for coronavirus

St. Francois County Health Center is preparing for cases of coronavirus here. 

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County has risen to 15, according to an update from the health center on Saturday.

The first COVID-19 related death in the county, a man in his 70s with underlying conditions, was announced on Friday.

Of the 15 cases, seven have had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Five cases are still under investigation. Three cases have no known contact.

Five cases have required hospitalization at some point. And zero cases have fully recovered, which means being at least 7 days past the onset of symptoms and recovered from the illness for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

A breakdown of the numbers and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/.

Concerned about COVID-19?

