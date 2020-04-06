SFCHC: Confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 17

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County has risen to 17, according to an update from the health center on Sunday.

The first COVID-19 related death in the county, a man in his 70s with underlying conditions, was announced on Friday.

According to the health center’s numbers, of the 17 cases, nine have had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Five cases are still under investigation. Three cases have no known contact.

Five cases have required hospitalization at some point. And zero cases have fully recovered, which means being at least 7 days past the onset of symptoms and recovered from the illness for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Thirteen of the cases are women; four are men. The cases include one person under 20, two in their 20s, four in their 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s, one in their 60s, and two in their 70s.

A county-wide stay-at-home order went into effect on Friday. A statewide stay-at-home order goes into effect today.

“We all need to treat this like this is here because it is,” SFC Health Center Director Amber Elliott said on Friday. “We all need to take these recommendations very seriously.”