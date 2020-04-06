SFCHC: Confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 17

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County has risen to 17, according to an update from the health center on Sunday.
The first COVID-19 related death in the county, a man in his 70s with underlying conditions, was announced on Friday.
According to the health center’s numbers, of the 17 cases, nine have had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Five cases are still under investigation. Three cases have no known contact.
Five cases have required hospitalization at some point. And zero cases have fully recovered, which means being at least 7 days past the onset of symptoms and recovered from the illness for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
Thirteen of the cases are women; four are men. The cases include one person under 20, two in their 20s, four in their 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s, one in their 60s, and two in their 70s.
A county-wide stay-at-home order went into effect on Friday. A statewide stay-at-home order goes into effect today.
“We all need to treat this like this is here because it is,” SFC Health Center Director Amber Elliott said on Friday. “We all need to take these recommendations very seriously.”
According to the health center, everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses. These actions include:
- Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Maintain social distancing; keeping a six foot distance for other people.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home if you are sick.
Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19, according to the health center.
If you are experiencing fever greater than 100.4 or cough, please stay home and call your healthcare provider. If you are experiencing shortness of breath, please call your local hospital before arriving.
