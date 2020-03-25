SFCHC confirms third case

St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott confirmed Wednesday afternoon that there is a third case of coronavirus in the county.
The case is connected to the wedding that was held March 14 in Bonne Terre at Heritage Hall. The patient is a female in her 40s.
We will provide more information soon.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
