SFCHC confirms third case
SFCHC confirms third case

Health Center prepares for coronavirus

St. Francois County Health Center is preparing for cases of coronavirus here. 

 photo provided by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott confirmed Wednesday afternoon that there is a third case of coronavirus in the county.

The case is connected to the wedding that was held March 14 in Bonne Terre at Heritage Hall. The patient is a female in her 40s.

We will provide more information soon. 

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19?

