SFCHC: COVID-19 cases up to 10

The St. Francois County Health Center reported Wednesday morning that the number of cases in county residents has risen to 10.

The health center posted the update on its Facebook page with the following numbers:

The 10 positive cases, include eight women and two men; one person in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, two in their 50s, and two in their 70s.

Four of those people have required hospitalization at some point.

Six of the cases they are still investigating the contact source. Four of the cases have reported contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ste. Genevieve County now has six confirmed cases, according to an update on the health department's Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon.

"These test results were expected as they are close family members to the original two positive cases," the health department said. "All have been quarantined since the first two cases were identified. All contacts have been notified by the health department."

More information will come when it is available.