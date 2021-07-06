SFCHC Farmer's Market Voucher Program returns

The St. Francois County Health Center is back with another year of the Farmer’s Market Voucher Program.

This program will provide St. Francois County residents with free fruits and vegetables.

As of June 23, vouchers will be available for pickup at the health center in Park Hills. Vouchers are for low-income individuals age 50 and older. The vouchers can be redeemed at the Farmington Farmers Market during the 2021 season.

A similar farmer’s market program has been in place in Washington County for several years.

Breanna Griffin, registered dietitian at the St. Francois County Health Center, said the health center hopes that keeping this program in St. Francois County will help decrease the high rate of obesity and diabetes in the area.

"There are many health benefits to eating fruits and vegetables," Griffin said. “But even if people want to eat healthy, sometimes it can be difficult because of cost or access."

"Over half our county is living in what is considered a food desert, meaning that those types of foods are not readily available,” Griffin added. "We hope the voucher program can help make fresh produce accessible and affordable to more people while also supporting our local farmers."