SFCHC: Four cases now confirmed in St. Francois County
Health Center prepares for coronavirus

St. Francois County Health Center is preparing for cases of coronavirus here. 

 photo provided by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The St. Francois County Health Center is investigating a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in a St. Francois County resident.

The case is a female in her 40s and is a healthcare professional who works outside St. Francois County, according to a release for the health center. Her exposure is unknown at this time but is suspected to be related to her line of work. 

The health center is actively performing an epidemiological investigation to identify and notify her close contacts, according to the release. 

SFC leaders discussing stay-at-home order

A total case count, age ranges, and exposure type for COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County can be found at www.sfchc.org.

