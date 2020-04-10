SFCHC: Four residents have recovered from COVID-19

With Easter weekend coming up, Elliott reminded residents that social distancing guidelines and gathering restrictions are still in place.

“We know that with all of the restrictions, we know that it makes it hard to worship in the way you normally do and gather with your family in the way that you normally do,” Elliott said. “Life is temporarily different than what it usually is this time of year. … It really is important that you continue to stay home.”

Online streaming and drive-in services are a great alternative for going to church on Easter, Elliott said.

“We just encourage people to stay in their cars,” Elliott added about drive-in services.

The Washington County Health Department is recommending that churches do not meet in person or in gatherings on parking lots or other areas, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“This agency recommends streaming online services or using other social media resources as your source of worship,” the health department said.

As far as family gatherings go for SFC residents, Elliott said the big gatherings with family outside of your house is not recommended.