SFCHC: Four residents have recovered from COVID-19

Four St. Francois County residents have now fully recovered from COVID-19.
“I think we will have more of those in the next couple of days,” St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott said. “A few people are on the brink of being considered recovered.”
Elliott made the announcement on her Facebook Live update on Thursday afternoon.
"Fully recovered" is defined as being at least seven days past the onset of symptoms and recovered from the illness for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
“But remember, 'recovered' is different than 'recovering,'” Elliott added. “So we have several of our cases that are recovering and getting better every day.”
One case remains in the hospital.
The number of confirmed positive cases for the county is still 19 as of Thursday.
Fourteen of those cases are women and five are men. Elliott said that ratio differs from the state's overall picture, which includes more than 3,000 cases and is more evenly split between men and women.
“So you’re dealing with a much smaller sample size and really small numbers,” Elliott said. “So I think it’s too early to make any educated assumptions about those numbers and the percentage of gender in those. Now that being said, we do know that females tend to seek medical care more often than males,” Elliott added. “So that can somewhat play into those numbers a little, as well.”
With Easter weekend coming up, Elliott reminded residents that social distancing guidelines and gathering restrictions are still in place.
“We know that with all of the restrictions, we know that it makes it hard to worship in the way you normally do and gather with your family in the way that you normally do,” Elliott said. “Life is temporarily different than what it usually is this time of year. … It really is important that you continue to stay home.”
Online streaming and drive-in services are a great alternative for going to church on Easter, Elliott said.
“We just encourage people to stay in their cars,” Elliott added about drive-in services.
The Washington County Health Department is recommending that churches do not meet in person or in gatherings on parking lots or other areas, according to a post on its Facebook page.
“This agency recommends streaming online services or using other social media resources as your source of worship,” the health department said.
As far as family gatherings go for SFC residents, Elliott said the big gatherings with family outside of your house is not recommended.
“The recommendation is that, if you’re going to have some type of gathering, that it’s with the people inside of your house,” Elliott said. “This is unprecedented and we are lucky to some degree that we do have technology on our side. So we can still communicate with our family and do video chat and all of those sorts of things that technology allows us to do. So that’s another way that you can have your gathering, but yet some of that gathering may be done via a screen. … Again, this is an effort to protect your family, protect the ones that you love the most, and protect our community.”
These next two weeks are crucial to slowing the spread of the virus, according to Elliott.
“Although this is a difficult time, we are all going through this together,” Elliott said. “And unfortunately we have to make changes.”
Continuing to practice social distancing is important, Elliott added, as it’s uncertain when virus numbers will peak in the area.
“It could still be a few weeks out,” Elliott said.
In her update, Elliott also reminded residents that children under two should not wear cloth face coverings.
“But all other people are recommended to wear cloth coverings when going into a public setting,” Elliott added.
She also reminded them that donating blood is still safe.
“Certainly there is a blood shortage, so we encourage people to donate,” Elliott said.
She encouraged people to go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/ to find a place to donate. The next blood drive in the area is Friday from 11 to 4 at New Heights Church in Farmington.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
