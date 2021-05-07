SFCHC hosting weekly walk-in vaccine clinics

The State Emergency Management Agency will continue to supply PPE for local events and will also continue its efforts in providing clinical and non-clinical volunteers as needed for local events.

The state is also working with vaccinators across Missouri, including health care systems, pharmacies, local public health agencies, and other community providers, to promote more convenience-driven vaccine options for Missourians like walk-up availability and extended hours of operation.

Data shows that 80% of Missourians have access to a COVID-19 vaccine within a five mile radius of where they reside. This is due to the vast network of local vaccine providers across the state of Missouri.

“Vaccines are readily available all across the state, and Missourians can often walk right into their local pharmacy and receive a shot. With universal vaccine availability and decreased interest at our mass vaccination events, scaling back our state-supported teams is the right decision for the most efficient use of our resources,” Parson said. “We will continue to educate Missourians on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine so that those who have not yet chosen to be vaccinated may join the millions of other Missourians who have.”