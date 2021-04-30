SFCHC offering COVID vaccines Friday and Monday

The St. Francois County Health Center has opportunities in the next few days for community members who are still wanting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health center will be holding a vaccine clinic Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Leadington VFW Hall, 600 East Woodlawn Dr. The Moderna vaccine will be given to those 18 years or older by walk-in or appointment.

On Monday, they will have a clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the health center, 1025 West Main Street in Park Hills. As with the other clinics, the Moderna vaccine will be given to those 18 years or older by walk-in or appointment.

Parkland Health Center is also offering vaccines by appointment only at the Medical Arts Clinic, 1103 West Liberty Street in Farmington. To make an appointment, call 573-705-1282.

Vaccines are also available by appointment at area pharmacies, including Parkland Health Mart, Pharmax, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens.

All adults in the state of Missouri are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Vaccines are free and no health insurance is required to get the shots.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 37.3% of Missouri residents have initiated vaccine and 27.4% completed vaccination.