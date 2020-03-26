SFCHC: Positive cases still at 3; 18 tests pending

St. Francois County still has three positive COVID-19 cases as of a Thursday afternoon Facebook Live update from County Health Center Director Amber Elliott.

“There are no additional cases at this time,” Elliott said.

There are 18 tests pending that the county health center is aware of at the Missouri State Public Health Lab and through private labs. And there have been 20 negative tests come back that they know of since they started testing.

Elliott said there are still six tests pending that they are aware of from the Bonne Terre wedding on March 14 at Heritage Hall.

The positive test that the health center announced on Wednesday was a woman in her 40s who attended the wedding and had close contact with the two out-of-state people who later tested positive.

Elliott emphasized that those two people did not test positive until after they had attended wedding.

The St. Francois County woman who tested positive started showing symptoms four days after the wedding, Elliott said, and has been quarantined at home since the start of symptoms.