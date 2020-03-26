SFCHC: Positive cases still at 3; 18 tests pending

St. Francois County still has three positive COVID-19 cases as of a Thursday afternoon Facebook Live update from County Health Center Director Amber Elliott.
“There are no additional cases at this time,” Elliott said.
There are 18 tests pending that the county health center is aware of at the Missouri State Public Health Lab and through private labs. And there have been 20 negative tests come back that they know of since they started testing.
Elliott said there are still six tests pending that they are aware of from the Bonne Terre wedding on March 14 at Heritage Hall.
The positive test that the health center announced on Wednesday was a woman in her 40s who attended the wedding and had close contact with the two out-of-state people who later tested positive.
Elliott emphasized that those two people did not test positive until after they had attended wedding.
The St. Francois County woman who tested positive started showing symptoms four days after the wedding, Elliott said, and has been quarantined at home since the start of symptoms.
“I want to encourage people to please not threaten this family or people who attended this wedding,” Elliott said. “Those types of things are going discourage people from coming forward to get testing. We want to exercise kindness and compassion at this time.”
Elliott said she has been fielding a lot of questions about a county stay-at-home order. That is something they are considering, she said, and she planned to discuss with the health center's Board of Trustees in their meeting today.
Residents can go to the health center’s Facebook page and view Elliott’s update video even if they missed it live. Elliott said she is working on putting together some info on questions she is receiving, but they don’t have a social media person who can keep up with all the questions people are asking on Facebook. She encouraged residents to call the health center at 573-431-1947.
There are 502 confirmed cases in Missouri.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
