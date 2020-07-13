SFCHC: Possible COVID-19 exposure at Park Hills fireworks

The St. Francois County Health Center announced a public health alert on Saturday due to a possible COVID-19 community exposure.

Prior to being diagnosed, a symptomatic COVID-19 positive person attended the Park Hills fireworks on July 4. The exposure of concern occurred in the snow cone line from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Persons who may have been in line at this time should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 through July 18, the health center said. If you become ill, please self-quarantine and seek medical advice from your healthcare provider.

As of Friday, the health center reported that the county has 174 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are 12 active cases, three of which are associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks. A total of 108 cases are associated with the outbreaks.

For more information about the latest coronavirus statistics in St. Francois County, check out sfchc.org/covid-19-updates.