SFCHC reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County jumped by 12 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 81 cases. There are 33 active cases.

The St. Francois County Health Center reported an outbreak at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre on Friday.

"The large increase in case counts is primarily due to the outbreak at ERDCC," the health center said on its Facebook page on Monday. "Twenty-eight cases which reside in St. Francois County have been reported for this outbreak so far. The facility is still receiving test results."

On Friday, 14 new confirmed cases were reported.

A total of 2,986 inmates and staff have been tested.

Inmates which have been in the facility for 14 days or more prior to testing will be counted in St. Francois County stats per Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines.

Employees who are St. Francois County residents will be counted in county's stats. Cases which reside outside of St. Francois County will be sent to the appropriate jurisdiction.