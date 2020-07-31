SFCHC reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

“It feels a little bit like the rumbling before the storm for the hospital,” he added.

Hospitalization and death rates tend to lag a few weeks behind, he said, so the area is still very much in a wait-and-see kind of pattern.

“Without significant changes in behavior of people in the community-- involving avoiding large gatherings or flat-out canceling large gatherings, social distancing in those areas where you have to be out, wearing masks, and practicing good hand hygiene-- I think that we're going to continue to see a rise,” Kirkley said.

He noted that Texas is starting to see their numbers decline about two weeks and a half weeks after 20 counties mandated mask-wearing.

Most of the patients he said he’s seeing right now are seeming to take the virus seriously, believing in the science, and realizing that these are the right things to do.

“So I'm hopeful that you will start to see at least a flattening or a drop in the curve as we head into August,” Kirkley said. “But I think that, again, continued behavioral changes will have to be not just started and continued, but persistent until the point we have viable treatments or vaccinations or both.”