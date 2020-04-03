SFCHC reports first COVID-19-related death; total cases up to 12

“And that really is to stay home as much as possible,” Elliott added. “We don’t have a vaccine for this disease, so the way that we prevent it is by social distancing and by handwashing and hygienic practices.

"So we really need people to listen to what has been provided, the guidance that’s been provided over the last several weeks because this is really up to every single person.

A stricter stay-at-home order could be enforced at some point, Elliott said, as they continue to do disease surveillance and looks at what’s coming in.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a three-week statewide stay-at-home order that will going into effect on Monday.

“Our order right now is more strict than what the governor’s order was prior,” Elliott said. “But should the governor issue a statewide stay-at-home order that is more strict than what we have currently, then we will enforce the one that is more strict by the governor’s order.”

Two counties add stay-at-home orders

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iron County as of Friday, according to the health department. But county officials have approved the implementation of a stay-at-home order that will go into effect on Monday.