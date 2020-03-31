UPDATED SFCHC: Seven COVID-19 cases now confirmed

St. Francois County now has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the county health center.

As for the two new cases reported on Tuesday, one of the residents is in their 50s and one is their 70s, the health center said.

They are actively investigating these cases and expect to release more information on Wednesday.

County Health Center Director Amber Elliott was not aware of these cases when she gave an update on Facebook Live on Tuesday afternoon.

But she did say they are still trying to pinpoint the source of contact for the fifth case, a woman in her 70s. She has not traveled or had contact with someone known to have the virus.

“We’re still working on this case and all of the other cases,” Elliott said. “But that is something we are concerned about; that we don’t have a source for this case, because it came from somewhere. So that’s something we are still working on.”

Elliott said the state updated its guidelines on Tuesday so that the county health center and others are starting their epidemiological investigations 48 hours before the person became symptomatic.