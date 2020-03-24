SFCHC: Two positive cases are not coworkers

“Yesterday I talked about how we had pending tests at the state public health lab,” Elliott said. “And we’ve had several come back through today that have been negative. However, they were people that we were never notified of who were at the state public health lab. So you can see what kind of issue that brings when we really don’t know how many are pending at the state public health lab. So I don’t want to give numbers that aren’t really real.”

Elliott said they don’t always get negative test results, but the state has put in a waiver this week to get all the negatives reported to the state. So she said they are likely to start seeing more of those results come through from the state level.

As for tests done through private labs, Elliot said, they have asked doctors to try to notify the health center when they do a test. That way they can reach out to the person and tell them to stay home until their results come in. They have also asked the doctors to tell the patient this, too.

She said the state has stricter guidelines on who gets tested, which were updated on Tuesday. The state is trying to test high-priority cases since the resources are limited, Elliott said.