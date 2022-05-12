SFCHC urges parents not to use homemade formula

In light of formula shortages, the St. Francois County Health Center's (SFCHC) WIC Facebook page put out a notice on April 30 urging parents not to use homemade formula or unpasteurized and or untested breast milk for infants and children.

According to the Associated Press, parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves. Months of spot shortages at pharmacies and supermarkets have been exacerbated by the recall at Abbott, which was forced to shutter its largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant in February due to contamination concerns.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki said the Food and Drug Administration was "working around the clock to address any possible shortages." On Tuesday, the FDA said it was working with U.S. manufacturers to increase their output and streamlining paperwork to allow more imports.

Health dangers

According to SFCHC, homemade formulas often are lacking in essential nutrients that a child may require. Those formulas can also be made with proteins that may do more harm than good, and are also susceptible to be contaminated with bacteria that can put a child at risk for a foodborne illness. The FDA reports that the administration has received claims of hospitalization of infants from homemade formula.

“I think the important thing to know is that there is formula on the shelf,” said Cate Reando, a WIC coordinator with the SFCHC. “It may not be the formula that the infant or child has been on in the past, but there is formula on the shelf that’s going to be safer than making homemade formula.”

The SFCHC also recommends that if someone wants to purchase breast milk, they should go through a reputable milk bank. Milk banks test the donated milk to ensure that there is nothing in it that could go on to potentially harm a child such as bacteria, viruses, drugs or more. One milk bank that is recommended by the SFCHC is The Milk Bank.

There are a lot of things to do whenever formula is considered. One suggestion is feed a baby over 6 months old more baby food and less formula, as well as try to wean babies over the age of 12 months off formula completely.

It is also recommended to consider relactation and reach out to the local WIC for help on relactation and for breastfeeding help, if needed. For St. Francois County, Reando is a breastfeeding and lactation consultant and can be reached at 573-431-1947, ext. 2. For Madison County, the breastfeeding peer counselor is Jes Francis, and can be reached at 573-786-2747, ext. 409.

SFCHC also suggested to check stores that are both WIC and not-WIC approved. WIC approved stores in the area include Walmart, Harps, Schnucks, Save A Lot, and Mike's Market. They suggest to check the clearance aisle to see if the stores have discounted formula available.

Stores that are not WIC approved still carry formula, but other funds will have to be used, according to the SFCHC. Included in the list are Walgreens, Dollar General, Target (both online and in store) and Aldi.

It is recommended to call the child’s pediatrician if the parent is running low and ask for guidance. Offices are able to tell a parent what may be a safe formula to switch to, and may also be able to give samples of formula to help out over the span of a few days.

It is suggested to not hoard formula, and try to only keep a month’s supply at the very most. Hoarding can make a shortage worse.

Reando urges parents to not give a child homemade formula as it can lack proper ingredients that are important to a child’s growth and can cause life-threatening foodborne illnesses.

“What we know is that infant mortality rates were higher when safe alternatives weren’t available,” explained Reando, “There’s a lot of information saying that’s what we took and we were fine. Well that may be the case, but there was a higher rate of infant death before safe, regulated formula hit the shelf.”

It is also not recommended to dilute the baby’s formula in an attempt to make the formula last longer as it affects nutritional value. Lastly, it is not suggested to give cow’s milk or other milk substitutes to a child under the age of 12 months as it can put the child at risk for intestinal bleeding, and contains too many proteins and minerals for a child’s kidneys.

If there is a certain formula that is being searched for or if there are questions or concerns, Reando recommends reaching out by calling the WIC extension, 573-431-1947, ext. 2.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.