SFCHC working with schools on reopening plans

For example, Elliott said, it will be tough to maintain social distancing on a bus. One superintendent mentioned that would mean only 15 students per bus.

“So we have to be realistic about what our expectations are,” she added. “I think we have to make some real realistic considerations for smaller children wearing masks and how they're going to take care of those masks hygienically. So there's a lot of things to consider.”

The likelihood is that there will be cases in schools, Elliott said, so schools will have to think about contact tracing and how to react if there is an outbreak.

“We are working with the schools on their preparedness plans and we support CDC guidance,” she said. “We all have to do the best we can do in trying to meet those guidelines because they are the best practices. They've been shown to work to prevent disease, and so as much as possible, to be adhered to realistically.”

St. Francois County has 99 confirmed active COVID-19 cases, but no new cases were reported on Tuesday.

There are still 152 total cases and 97 cases have been associated with the outbreaks in the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre and in the Farmington Correctional Center.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.