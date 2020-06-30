SFCHC working with schools on reopening plans

Schools reopening in the midst of a pandemic is a hot topic.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, spoke to senators about kids returning to school.
According to the Associated Press report, Fauci told them that when and how school buildings can reopen will vary depending on how widely the coronavirus is spreading locally.
“I feel very strongly we need to do whatever we can to get the children back to school,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to release more guidelines for schools.
In the state, the Missouri School Board Association and the Missouri Center for Public Heath have given guidance to schools, according to St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott.
She said on Friday that the health center is working with schools as they look to reopen for the 2020-21 school year. She is also serving on a committee for school preparedness.
“We've been providing technical assistance and had some calls,” Elliott explained. “CDC guidance is very robust. There's a lot that I think will be tough and that we've talked with the schools on because we have to be very realistic in what our expectations are for school and we want to see kids get back in school.”
For example, Elliott said, it will be tough to maintain social distancing on a bus. One superintendent mentioned that would mean only 15 students per bus.
“So we have to be realistic about what our expectations are,” she added. “I think we have to make some real realistic considerations for smaller children wearing masks and how they're going to take care of those masks hygienically. So there's a lot of things to consider.”
The likelihood is that there will be cases in schools, Elliott said, so schools will have to think about contact tracing and how to react if there is an outbreak.
“We are working with the schools on their preparedness plans and we support CDC guidance,” she said. “We all have to do the best we can do in trying to meet those guidelines because they are the best practices. They've been shown to work to prevent disease, and so as much as possible, to be adhered to realistically.”
St. Francois County has 99 confirmed active COVID-19 cases, but no new cases were reported on Tuesday.
There are still 152 total cases and 97 cases have been associated with the outbreaks in the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre and in the Farmington Correctional Center.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.