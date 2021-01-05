SFC's first baby of 2021 arrives at Parkland

It’s a boy! Taylor Hawkins and Kenneth Hahn II of Farmington are the proud parents of a son, Kit Walker Hawkins, the first baby born in St. Francois County in 2021.

Baby Kit was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Jan. 4 at 8:20 a.m., weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 and a half inches long. Dr. Saurabh Kumar was the delivering physician.

As first baby, his family was treated to a gift basket complete with a diaper bag, blankets, toys, bibs, and much more, compliments of the area BJC organizations: Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group – Medical Arts Clinic, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, BJC Home Care, and BJC Behavioral Health.

“Kit is such a beautiful baby,” said Lisa Helvey, OB manager. “We are happy to treat him and his family with some gifts to help them get started.”

Jessica Johnson was named the winner of Parkland Health Center/Daily Journal Bonus Contest for predicting the gender of the first baby of 2021. Her name was drawn and Johnson will receive a $150 Visa gift card from the Daily Journal this week.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.