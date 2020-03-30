SFC's latest COVID-19 case still a mystery

St. Francois County’s most recent positive COVID-19 case is a little concerning for County Health Center Director Amber Elliott.

On Sunday, the health center announced the county’s fifth positive test, a woman in her 70s. In their investigation so far, they haven’t been able to identify the source of contact, which is what concerns Elliott.

“I know that some of our surrounding counties are also having trouble with some of their cases in identifying the source,” Elliott said on Monday. “That is a concern because, if we cannot identify a source, and this person hasn’t traveled and hasn’t been in contact with anyone who has a known case, that’s concerning and indicative that we could have confirmed community spread.”

Although Missouri has increased testing now, its low testing capacity the last few weeks could be part of that, Elliott said.

“It’s very possible there are infections out there that are going undetected because of that,” Elliott said.

Another reason, Elliott said, could be that 80% of people who get the virus are going to have mild symptoms. They might not know that they have contracted the virus or that they need to be tested.

“So that makes it really, really difficult,” Elliott said.

