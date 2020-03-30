SFC's latest COVID-19 case still a mystery

St. Francois County’s most recent positive COVID-19 case is a little concerning for County Health Center Director Amber Elliott.
On Sunday, the health center announced the county’s fifth positive test, a woman in her 70s. In their investigation so far, they haven’t been able to identify the source of contact, which is what concerns Elliott.
“I know that some of our surrounding counties are also having trouble with some of their cases in identifying the source,” Elliott said on Monday. “That is a concern because, if we cannot identify a source, and this person hasn’t traveled and hasn’t been in contact with anyone who has a known case, that’s concerning and indicative that we could have confirmed community spread.”
Although Missouri has increased testing now, its low testing capacity the last few weeks could be part of that, Elliott said.
“It’s very possible there are infections out there that are going undetected because of that,” Elliott said.
Another reason, Elliott said, could be that 80% of people who get the virus are going to have mild symptoms. They might not know that they have contracted the virus or that they need to be tested.
“So that makes it really, really difficult,” Elliott said.
Three of the county’s five positive cases have required hospitalization, according to Elliott.
Along with the woman in her 70s, the other positive cases are two women in their 40s, one woman in her 30s, and one woman in her 20s. Three of the women work in the healthcare industry outside of St. Francois County. One woman was exposed at the March 14 wedding in Bonne Terre where two people from out of state in attendance later tested positive for the virus.
She said the health center received seven tests Monday that were negative. But they are no longer receiving notifications of pending tests.
“So we will no longer be reporting the number of pending tests,” Elliott said. “It’s just not reliable at this time because we are just not receiving all notifications.”
The health center is also encouraging all residents to continue social distancing and good hand-washing hygiene to slow the spread of the virus.
Statewide, there are 1,031 cases and 13 deaths. According to the state website, Perry County has 12 cases. Reynolds County has two cases. Bollinger County has one case. Ste. Genevieve County Health Center reported they have two cases.
City parks update
Desloge and Bonne Terre have closed their city-owned parks, pavilions, and playgrounds to help prevent the spread of the virus, city officials announced on Monday. This includes the dog park in Desloge. They will be closed until further notice.
Farmington announced the closing of its parks on Friday.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
