Shared Blessings embraces 'new normal'

Same song, second verse: “Due to COVID-19, things will be done a little differently this year.”
And so it is with Shared Blessings’ annual Thanksgiving dinner, the annual miracle in which the transitional homeless shelter feeds thousands of local people who might otherwise go hungry on the American day of feast and gratitude. Last year, 4,300 people were either delivered hot Thanksgiving meals or stopped by 518 Grove St. in Bonne Terre to get one at the shelter.
Hundreds of volunteers and donors step forward in the weeks before to make the “fishes and loaves” Thanksgiving weekend happen, and executive director Shelly Bess said that part will stay the same. They’ll still need many, many volunteers, but they’ll be doing different things this year at more than a dozen distribution locations.
“This will be the 8th year, and the beginning of the new normal. The old way of having 100, 150 volunteers in this building on the weekend of Thanksgiving is over,” she said. “We’re developing a new system I hope will carry on. The people who need us the most over the past seven years, we’ve taken food into homes that didn’t have any other food, we’ve fed children who wouldn’t have had a warm Thanksgiving meal if we hadn’t.
“While this year has to be different and we’re not sure how many more meals we can do, we will try to have boxed food and drive-through events. The community we serve is probably used to that, we’ve been doing it all summer.”
USDA food boxes, part of the federal coronavirus response, have been given out by the tens of thousands in the area, 7,000 from Shared Blessings alone.
This Thanksgiving, 10 a.m.-noon on Thanksgiving and Black Friday only, Bess said they’re following that distribution pattern, setting up more than a dozen points throughout the county.
“We have a whiteboard with all the names making requests for food so far. The names are numerous and they’re coming in faster and faster every day,” Bess said. “People usually start calling and asking every August and September if we’re going to do it again, but this year the actual requests started in October, which is early for us.”
While they’re concentrating on making up the Thanksgiving-meal food boxes, they are also producing a very limited number of hot meals at five of the 14 distribution locations, to be delivered Meals-on-Wheels style to people who have no means to cook a Thanksgiving meal themselves.
“If you know someone who’s hungry, but a box of food wouldn’t help them, please call us, email us or message us on Facebook, give us their name and address, we’ll drop off a tray to as many as we can, no interaction, we want to insure everyone’s safety,” Bess said. “They’ll be sealed like a TV tray dinner, warm, and we want to get them delivered by noon on Thanksgiving.”
In the “miracle” way the food is dispersed every year, Bess said it’s all coming together as they go along. Unfortunately, a local business did not get the grant for food they were banking on, but Bess trusts the area will come through as it has in previous years.
“We’re just trying to do what the food pantries, the Meals on Wheels, do every day. They feed these folks who typically don’t have any other way to eat that day,” she said. “These kids who have parents at home who can’t or won’t keep them fed, that’s why this started.”
Bess said they don’t know what will be in the box right now, but in the next few weeks, they’ll be updating their Facebook page and local media with what’s needed to finish out the boxes.
“Sometimes we have an abundance of one thing or another but need another kind of food, and our donors and contributors have always come through for us,” she said. “We hope we can count on them again this year.”
Below are the current distribution points for drive-through Thanksgiving food boxes:
- West County Community Hope Center, 206 Church St., Leadwood
- Bismarck United Methodist Church, 906 Mulberry St., Bismarck
- 3220 Hildebrecht Rd., Doe Run
- First Baptist Church, 210 N. A St., Farmington
- New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Rd., Farmington
- The Bridge Community Church, 301 Lore Ln., Leadington
- Mineral Area College North College Center, enter off Route O, Park Hills
- Grace Family Outreach, 521 E. Main St., Park Hills
- Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 601 Buckley St., Park Hills
- Faith Cowboy Church, East Outer Rd., Desloge
- Desloge First Baptist Church, 411 N. Harding, Desloge
- Preferred Family Healthcare, 903 E. Chestnut, Desloge
- Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N. Allen St., Bonne Terre
There are three ways to reserve a Thanksgiving food box by the Nov. 19 deadline: Call 573-358-2998; email sharedblessingsshelter@gmail.com or read and comment on updates on Shared Blessings Facebook page.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can reach out to shared blessings on the Facebook page, call or email them, but they’re also asked to specify from which food distribution location they'd prefer to work.
Right now, the shelter is home to two men, one woman and four babies.
“We are thrilled, because the numbers are restricted due to COVID, we have to make absolutely sure we’re not exposing anyone to anything, including our volunteers. Residents who came in February just left. We’ve had multiple graduations just in the last few weeks,” she said. “Now we’re starting on the next chapters, the next lives we help. We never want a child to be homeless, and we’re always happy to have babies in the building.”
Bess said their temporary residents have always helped during the Thanksgiving event, cleaning up, washing dishes, keeping the wood-fired grill going from Wednesday night before Thanksgiving to the following Saturday night, when the old way of doing the dinners would end.
"I’ve often said, if our community was as kind as the homeless community, there wouldn’t be any strife," she said. "The homeless community knows what it is to be without and they don’t want that for others. Even here, occasionally if our application process fails us and we get someone who shouldn’t really be here — they’re homeless by choice rather than circumstance — the red flag comes up immediately because they don’t blend in with the people who are here."
Bess said that happens few and far between, though, and at Thanksgiving, she is always supremely thankful for the volunteers, contributors and donors who make Shared Blessings possible, including their annual Thanksgiving dinners.
“You can’t tell me there’s anyone in this county who wouldn’t feed a baby if they knew they needed it,” Bess said. “You can’t live in St. Francois County and be so very blessed and not feed those who need some help. We're so very fortunate to have been blessed by those who have helped us.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
