Shared Blessings embraces 'new normal'

There are three ways to reserve a Thanksgiving food box by the Nov. 19 deadline: Call 573-358-2998; email sharedblessingsshelter@gmail.com or read and comment on updates on Shared Blessings Facebook page.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can reach out to shared blessings on the Facebook page, call or email them, but they’re also asked to specify from which food distribution location they'd prefer to work.

Right now, the shelter is home to two men, one woman and four babies.

“We are thrilled, because the numbers are restricted due to COVID, we have to make absolutely sure we’re not exposing anyone to anything, including our volunteers. Residents who came in February just left. We’ve had multiple graduations just in the last few weeks,” she said. “Now we’re starting on the next chapters, the next lives we help. We never want a child to be homeless, and we’re always happy to have babies in the building.”

Bess said their temporary residents have always helped during the Thanksgiving event, cleaning up, washing dishes, keeping the wood-fired grill going from Wednesday night before Thanksgiving to the following Saturday night, when the old way of doing the dinners would end.