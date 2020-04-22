Shared Blessings endures through pandemic

She said Easter at the shelter was different this year.

“We did have about five volunteers who have continued to serve through all this, and we had our own worship service. Myself and another volunteer spoke, we had a message and we all sang, and we have a caretaker who sings beautifully,” she said. “The three little boys who are staying here, and the volunteers’ kids, they had things for Easter that people dropped off for the few days. Anything we can give a child on Easter morning, we try to do. They had a very nice Easter.”

Still, Bess said, they are taking many precautions. New Beginnings, which partners with Shared Blessings, has been great to share disposable gloves, and many organizations in the area have helped with sanitizer, homemade masks and even some disposable masks. Bess said one year the shelter ran low on toilet paper, and afterward a local church took it upon themselves to make sure they never ran out, so they have enough banked to not worry for now.

“Those who give don’t forget us,” Bess said. “They know we have needs and they call us to check on us. Out of the blue, they’ll call and ask what someone wants. And they just want to share — even if they themselves aren’t so blessed, they want to share what they have. It’s humbling and inspiring.”