Shared Blessings endures through pandemic

It’s one thing to take shelter from the pandemic in one’s own home or apartment. But it’s another to be taking shelter at a homeless shelter.
Still, despite the inconveniences and somewhat-dropped donations due to the coronavirus, Shared Blessings Executive Director Shelly Bess said they’re all making do, doing their part to keep the curve flattened.
One sacrifice that’s been made is their annual fundraiser, the Shamrock Shuffle 5K. As the name implies, it’s usually scheduled around St. Patrick’s Day, but this year, heavy rains postponed it to March 28 … about a week and a half after schools closed and around the same time the governor called for a voluntary shutdown.
The 5K had been scheduled for April 25, this Saturday, but Bess said by now, it’s become a distant memory.
“I don’t see our way around the rules for safe social distancing, or much participation happening for the 5K,” she said. “No one’s even asked about it, so it’s a pretty good indication no one’s doing it. We’ll find a way to exist without the money we usually raise from it.”
Other than that, the homeless shelter on Grove Avenue in Bonne Terre is making the best of “sheltering at the shelter.
“We are OK. Our faithful donors have continued to support us, and for that we’re so grateful,” Bess said. “They might have chosen a different avenue to donate than they usually do, we’re so happy we can continue to rely on them. It’s sporadic, not typically what it is, but we’re OK right now. We’ve paid our bills.”
Bess indicated residents who qualify for food stamps have generously pooled their resources to help keep the household fed. There are about a dozen people presently calling it home before they re-start their 90-day programs to find employment and homes of their own. Shared Blessings is a transitional homeless shelter that works with residents to get them on their feet again.
Bess said she can tell the coronavirus is affecting the public agencies they usually use to help residents apply for disability, Medicaid, children’s services, and other helpful resources.
“It’s taking a little longer, understandably, since those who process the applications are probably working on a limited basis,” she said. “They can’t risk their lives to sit across the desk from someone.”
The 90-day program the shelter offers for helping residents transition to homes and jobs is also on hiatus for some, she said. “If residents didn’t have a job, we’ve asked them to not leave, so they’re going stir crazy, ready to go on with their 90-day care program so they can find a job.”
But the jobs that don't stop are those of the director and the dedicated volunteers.
“I go in every day, so I have quarantined myself away from my family,” she said. “My daughter has foster kids and they live in the country. My other kids live on three farms and can go outside and not be exposed to people, so I’ve been very happy they’re all able to go outside in the fresh air. I haven’t been around them and they haven’t been to my house since this started.”
She said Easter at the shelter was different this year.
“We did have about five volunteers who have continued to serve through all this, and we had our own worship service. Myself and another volunteer spoke, we had a message and we all sang, and we have a caretaker who sings beautifully,” she said. “The three little boys who are staying here, and the volunteers’ kids, they had things for Easter that people dropped off for the few days. Anything we can give a child on Easter morning, we try to do. They had a very nice Easter.”
Still, Bess said, they are taking many precautions. New Beginnings, which partners with Shared Blessings, has been great to share disposable gloves, and many organizations in the area have helped with sanitizer, homemade masks and even some disposable masks. Bess said one year the shelter ran low on toilet paper, and afterward a local church took it upon themselves to make sure they never ran out, so they have enough banked to not worry for now.
“Those who give don’t forget us,” Bess said. “They know we have needs and they call us to check on us. Out of the blue, they’ll call and ask what someone wants. And they just want to share — even if they themselves aren’t so blessed, they want to share what they have. It’s humbling and inspiring.”
Bess said this week, they were contacted by a regular donor who said she had a call in her heart to ask what sort of food was needed, instead of making her regular donation.
“She said ‘Go through, look in the pantries and freezers and just tell me what you need,’” Bess said. “It’s refreshing to see that, while everyone’s trying to be so careful, they’re still caring and trying to make sure people have enough to eat. It’s nice to know the world is still kind.”
And sometimes uncanny. Bess said coincidences of timing between “need” and “donation” happen so regularly at the shelter, it’s almost become a running joke.
“One of our volunteers was gone for three weeks and came back after a microwave oven had just been donated the night before,” Bess said. “A resident who left us happened to ask us the next morning if we could help him find a microwave. The returning volunteer heard me ask another if we still had it, and she said, ‘This is what I missed when I was gone, I went three weeks without witnessing one of these happenings, and the first conversation I hear when I get back is, we will be able to give him a microwave.’ It’s infectious. It becomes addicting, see the many, almost-daily miracles that occur here.”
Anyone who wants to donate to the transitional homeless shelter can send checks to P.O. Box 456, Bonne Terre, MO 63628. Bess said anyone who donates $250 or more can qualify for Missouri tax credits, so if one requests a form with their donation, a tax credit form will be sent back with their receipt and thank-you note. Anyone with more questions can call 573-358-2998.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
