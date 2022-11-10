Shared Blessings gears up for 10th year of Thanksgiving Feast

The “fishes and loaves” miracle, the Shared Blessings Thanksgiving Feast, is in the works. Organizers are busy taking calls and pledges from potential donors and volunteers, signing up “guests” for deliveries and making plans for satellite kitchens which are set to cook and deliver as many as 10,000 free meals from Thanksgiving through the following Saturday.

Shared Blessings is the non-profit, transitional homeless shelter in Bonne Terre that in 2013 started the three-day, holiday meal benefit in the tiny kitchen of its 1910-built house on Grove Street. They served 500 meals that year. The next year, they served 1,000. In 2019, the number of meals served jumped to 5,000, and last year, using the satellite-kitchen approach started during the height of the pandemic, volunteers served 7,500 fully-cooked, generously-portioned Thanksgiving feasts to people in St. Francois and surrounding counties.

Mitzi Warren, who is the coordinator of the Feast committee when she’s not tending to her salon Details in Bonne Terre, said each year, they’re streamlining the operation to make it easier, faster and more efficient for people to help out the cause, and to sign up for meals.

“We started our own Facebook page this year so people could message us about the Feast directly, instead of going through Shared Blessings,” she said. “The Shared Blessings volunteers need to be able to concentrate on taking calls from people who are trying to figure out their homeless situation, we want them to be able to serve the shelter’s mission without interruption, so we’re trying to make it so that we Feast volunteers are handling all those calls and requests.”

Small armies of volunteers are needed to help in the serving kitchens and deliver food, and people willing to devote part of their holiday weekend can sign up for any of the days, or all of them, for any amount of time, typically between 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We try to cram everything into that window so people can spend time with their own families,” Warren said. “Some will arrive earlier and some will stay later, but we want to respect everyone’s time and effort.”

Currently, people are signing up for food to be delivered. Deliveries will be made Nov. 24-26. Thursday will be the traditional Thanksgiving meal, including dessert. Ham or turkey with sides and dessert will be served Friday. On Saturday, as with any holiday, it's leftover time -- some people's favorite part of the holiday weekend.

All that's needed is a name, address, number of meals needed, and what day or days delivery would be needed — preferably by the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, so volunteers can adequately prepare. Contact can be made by messaging them on their Facebook page "Thanksgiving Feast", emailing them at ThanksgivingFeast@yahoo.com, or by calling or texting their dedicated line at 636-535-5685. The same contact information can be used for volunteers and donations.

Warren stressed that, after the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, any requests for meals might still be squeezed in, but requestors will need to call the phone number only, “since Thursday through Saturday, it’s all-hands-on-deck, and no one will be reliably checking for texts, messages or emails while we’re busy cooking, portioning and delivering all the meals.”

She also emphasized, it’s not just Thanksgiving Day that meals will be served.

"Yes, you may have food delivered all three days, or two days, or just one. Yes, you may have a different number of meals delivered each day," Warren said. “This effort was started to give people meals on Thanksgiving, and to get them through the long weekend, too. Call us. We’re so serious about expanding, this year, we’re reaching out to students in the schools to make sure they and their families are taken care of.”

A friendly competition has also sprung up among three Parkland schools to donate food for the Feast. Warren said Farmington High School has participated in the effort for several years and last year made 40 green bean casseroles, 40 corn casseroles, 40 roasting pans of sweet potato casseroles, 100-plus pounds of mashed potatoes, 46 pumpkin pies and 12 cakes. This year, North County and West County have accepted the challenge to meet or surpass Farmington’s donations.

“It’s all in good fun,” Warren said. “And we’re hoping it encourages the next generation of volunteers in our communities.”

More food is needed than ever before if the Thanksgiving Feast volunteers are to beat last year’s total-meals-served. In addition to the schools stepping up to the plate, Warren said the De Soto High School Leadership Club will also volunteer to serve on Black Friday— and their sponsor donated about 800 socks to the shelter as part of a “Socktober” benefit last month.

“We need large quantities of everything people traditionally enjoy for their Thanksgiving meal,” Warren said. “The biggest needs are turkeys, hams, stuffing or dressing, canned cranberry sauce and desserts.”

Warren said frozen turkeys, hams, and canned cranberry sauce can be dropped off any time between now and Nov. 22 at Shared Blessings, 518 Grove St., Bonne Terre. From Nov. 24-26, they can be directly delivered to any of the serving locations, which include:

Bonne Terre Senior Nutrition Center on North Allen Street; Bismarck Methodist Church; New Heights Church of Farmington; First Freewill Baptist Church of Park Hills; Eastside Church of God, Leadwood; Cadet Baptist Church; and Iron Mountain Lake Assembly of God.

“Cadet and Iron Mountain Lake are new this year, and we’re really happy about their participation,” Warren said. “We’ve been trying to move into Washington County and in that part of St. Francois County that’s closer to Iron County.”

Warren said it’s important to drop off food donations at the shelter through Nov. 22, but to drop them off at the serving locations Nov. 24-26, because the whole of Nov. 23 is when the logistics of cooking, portioning and serving 10,000 meals will kick in. And sometimes, things can get a little crazy.

“Last year, I think it was on Friday, I was stressed out: ‘We are going to run out of meat!’ And Michelle Graham, who’s second-in-command on this, was like, ‘I’ll call Shelly (Bess, longtime director of the shelter),’” Warren recalled, laughing. “And Shelly, in her typical calm way, said, ‘Don’t worry. It’ll all work out.’ We didn’t know, she put out a Facebook plea, and in about an hour or less, we had half a dozen people coming forward with cooked ham, turkey, the works.

“So from then on, if we felt the stress coming on, it was ‘Let’s channel our inner Shelly.’ This feast is nothing but a three-day miracle, and it’s been that way from the start. That’s what donors and volunteers get to witness and perform when they join us.”