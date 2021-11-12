Shared Blessings gears up for annual Thanksgiving feast

When asked, he shared his vision for the shelter. It includes expanding.

”I would like to see us expand and have our own building within five years. Or at least break ground,” he said. “It would be nice to have a standalone building that would allow us to house more residents and be on one floor.”

He said one of the biggest challenges to Shared Blessings is that it’s 100% dependent on volunteers and donations.

“I think the biggest obstacle for the homeless person is, their mental ability to accept change and want to change is a real hurdle,” he said. “We’d love to take everyone in, but we’re a bit restrictive because of safety reasons.”

He added there’s a lack of knowledge from generational homelessness, as well. Some families have never known what it is to hold a steady job or have a home of their own.

“We are looking for more volunteers at the shelter throughout the year, particularly if they have experience in mental health,” Curfman said. “But we’ll also need many volunteers for the Thanksgiving dinner, and food — everything from turkey and ham, to butter and rolls, desserts, stuffing.”