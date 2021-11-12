Shared Blessings gears up for annual Thanksgiving feast

Shared Blessings, the transitional homeless shelter located on Grove Street in Bonne Terre, has a new director in Ken Curfman. He lives in Jefferson County and has worked at a variety of homeless shelters and other non-profits.
His first day on the job was Oct. 25, just in time to help put plans in motion for the upcoming miracle that occurs each Thanksgiving, when Shared Blessings galvanizes the efforts of dozens of volunteers and sponsors to feed the multitudes of local people who depend on the shelter for their Thanksgiving feast.
Last year, amid COVID-19, the shelter – which once hosted meals at the shelter — had 14 food distribution points where they gave 700 meals to 700 people.
“There are a lot of free food points out there,” Curfman said. “It makes me wonder if the demand for Thanksgiving meals and voluntarism will be the same.”
Previously, he started and ran a homeless ministry in California, as well as a reentry program for prisoners coming out of jail. He and his wife moved to Missouri from California in 2007. Most recently, he was a supervisor at MCII Sheltered Workshop for the developmentally disabled.
“I actually signed up to be a volunteer (at Shared Blessings) one night,” Curfman said. “And after a two-hour conversation with Shelly, she said that they were looking for a new director and thought that I would be a good candidate for that. I sent my resume that night and got the board approval the next morning, so that's the way it was done.”
When asked, he shared his vision for the shelter. It includes expanding.
”I would like to see us expand and have our own building within five years. Or at least break ground,” he said. “It would be nice to have a standalone building that would allow us to house more residents and be on one floor.”
He said one of the biggest challenges to Shared Blessings is that it’s 100% dependent on volunteers and donations.
“I think the biggest obstacle for the homeless person is, their mental ability to accept change and want to change is a real hurdle,” he said. “We’d love to take everyone in, but we’re a bit restrictive because of safety reasons.”
He added there’s a lack of knowledge from generational homelessness, as well. Some families have never known what it is to hold a steady job or have a home of their own.
“We are looking for more volunteers at the shelter throughout the year, particularly if they have experience in mental health,” Curfman said. “But we’ll also need many volunteers for the Thanksgiving dinner, and food — everything from turkey and ham, to butter and rolls, desserts, stuffing.”
Shared Blessings will again offer its annual Thanksgiving feast to those in need, Nov. 25-27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at five sites throughout the county:
- Bismarck United Methodist Church, 906 Mulberry St., Bismarck
- First Baptist Church, 210 N. A St., Farmington
- New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Rd., Farmington
- Fellowship Freewill Baptist, 601 Buckley, Park Hills
- Bonne Terre Nutrition Center, 114 N. Allen, Bonne Terre
The food distribution centers will be offering warm meals for drive-thru pickup, but deliveries can be arranged, as well. Reservations for all warm meals can be made by calling 573-358-2998.
None of it can be possible without volunteers and food, however.
Anyone can bring food to Shared Blessings at any time, and volunteers can take it where it's needed.
Those who plan to volunteer can go to the distribution location of their choice or bring cooked food to a distribution point at any time, Nov. 24-27. Even uncooked ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner are welcome.
The shelter will have an online auction through Saturday to help raise money to keep its operations going. More can be found on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SharedBlessingsHomelessShelter
Other volunteers needed at this time include drivers, sorters of thrift store donations – which Curfman said would be a great activity for youth groups – and a night caretaker or couple who would live rent-free in the attached apartment to be on hand 8 p.m. – 8 a.m. to take phone calls, make sure the residents are safe and sound, and generally be on hand to make sure the shelter is okay overnight.
“The overnight volunteer position would be great for an older couple,” Curfman said. “Or possibly a veteran.”
To volunteer time, money, or food, anyone can contact Shared Blessings, 518 Grove St., Bonne Terre, at 573-358-2998 or email sharedblessingsshelter@gmail.com.
