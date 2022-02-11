Sharing a passion for faith

Jeff and Monica Roever grew up in the same area. They even went to the same high school at Fort Zumwalt South in St. Peters but didn’t know each other.

In fact, they didn’t meet until they were introduced by mutual friends at church in 1993 when Jeff was a senior in high school and Monica was a sophomore in college.

The pair met at Monica’s church in their youth group.

Monica only traveled home on weekends or during summer break from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. When she was home, she always attended church.

“I was already in college but we saw each other when I came home and we remained friends during that time,” said Monica.

After she graduated from college, the two began spending more time together in the summer of 1995.

“I didn’t take him very serious at first,” she said, “but we quickly became a couple that summer.”

She had been hired as a first-time teacher in her hometown starting that fall. He transferred to the college from which she graduated after he felt the call to become a minister. Prior to that, Jeff had been attending Wabash Community College on a baseball scholarship for two years.

The pair dated for nearly three years, with two of those years as a long-distance relationship since Jeff was still attending college.

It was in April 1998 on a snow skiing trip to Colorado with family and friends when Jeff proposed to Monica.

“We were actually on the top of Cooper Mountain when he proposed,” Monica said. “I had no idea, but my family and friends that were with us knew so they were waiting at the bottom of the slope for me to share the good news with them.”

She said Jeff wanted to take her to a roped-off area but she didn’t know why, so she initially didn’t go along with his plan until she realized he was proposing to her.

“We skied down the mountain afterward to meet up with our friends and family and everyone congratulated us,” said Monica. “I was very surprised.”

She said Jeff had apparently been shopping for her ring weeks prior to the trip and she had no idea.

“He was very sweet, probably a little frustrated with me because I wouldn’t go to the roped-off area, but he got down on one knee and popped the question,” Monica said.

Jeff said he was taking his proposal very serious and wanted it to be meaningful and memorable.

“And in true Monica fashion, she responded so nonchalantly ‘yes,’ just as if it was as natural as breathing,” he said. “I was all nervous and worried and concerned and troubled.”

He said he wanted to step across a restricted area and she was having difficulty with that.

“Monica was having none of that,” he said. “So right in the middle of the traffic of people skiing around us, I knelt down and pulled out a ring and asked her as manly as I could.”

The couple married on Sept. 26, 1998, at Harvester Church of the Nazarene in St. Peters. Since that day, their family has become a circle of strength, founded by faith and joined together by love. They welcomed daughter Alyssa on April 4, 2000, followed by son Jeremiah on Oct. 3, 2001, and daughter Makenzie on April 20, 2003.

Jeff accepted a job working as senior pastor at Frankclay Church of the Nazarene in February 2008. Monica accepted a job as a first-grade teacher at West County Elementary in 2008. After five years, she moved to teaching fourth grade which she has been teaching for the past eight years.

Jeff became a substitute for West County in 2016 and then began teaching at the APP School for alternative and in-school suspension students.

He has been involved with education in the church setting for more than 20 years through Sunday school classes, youth groups, home Bible studies and more. He has also volunteered in public and private school settings in various ways.

Jeff felt called to become a pastor when he was a sophomore in college.

“At the time, I wasn’t even sure what that meant,” he said. “I did not grow up in church but started attending a youth group as a senior in high school when I was invited by a friend.”

Jeff said his calling to the ministry stems from the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord. “Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”

Jeff said God showed him that he knew what he was doing in and through Jeff’s life, even if he did not understand.

“And he would take care of me if I would trust him and follow him,” he said.

Jeff had always felt led to minister to children and teens, so he began working as a youth pastor in 1998. They moved to St. Francois County in 2008. Jeff was lead pastor at Frankclay Nazarene Church for more than 10 years. He is now serving as youth pastor at Farmington Nazarene Church.

The couple has been active with their children. Their oldest daughter Alyssa played volleyball and basketball. She graduated from West County in 2018. Before they moved to the area, the couple coached her in soccer and softball.

“Jeff and I have coached Alyssa in every sport in some way,” Monica said.

Son Jeremiah graduated from West County in 2020. He played soccer when he was younger and then baseball and basketball. Jeff coached him in each sport, and the couple coached him together in soccer.

Younger daughter Makenzie graduated from West County in 2021. She played volleyball and basketball and softball for several years. She continued to play volleyball in high school. The couple also coached her in each of those sports.

Now that the couple’s children are all graduated, Jeff and Monica have continued their passion for athletics.

Jeff has been involved with officiating sports since he was a kid. His first playing job was as a soccer referee at the age of 14. He has also been involved with volleyball since he was young, when his family played in various leagues in indoor, sand and mud.

When Monica started refereeing volleyball three years ago, Jeff was already umpiring baseball and softball and had previously done basketball. They thought it would be fun to referee volleyball together.

Jeff and Monica have now both been MSHAA-registered officials for volleyball for the past three years.

“Refereeing volleyball together was never our plan, but it just kind of worked out that way,” said Jeff.

He said communication is key for any relationship, and there can be misunderstandings. But they know each other very well and sometimes respond to one another differently than they would to another official.

“We are mindful of this and try to remain as professional as possible on the court,” Jeff said.

He recalled a funny story of a game where they shared refereeing duties. He was on the stand as the “up-ref,” the one who is responsible for blowing the whistle, signaling the team to receive the point, and making the signal for the decision or call. The play ended with several players converging at the bottom of the stand and colliding with each other. The ball landed, and Jeff was looking at the players to see if everyone was OK.

He forgot about his responsibility of making the call. Then he noticed the coaches, players and his wife – the “down-ref” – were all looking at him.

“Okay, what’s the call?” they asked.

Jeff looked to Monica for assistance in making the call.

“So I had to blow the whistle and make a very late call to everyone’s giggles,” said Jeff. “The players were all OK, and Monica gets to remind me of it.”

The couple said they are blessed to work together on and off the court in the West County School District.

“We believe it is important to be involved in the community and in the education of the students at West County,” said Monica.

Jeff said, “We want to be positive role models who can encourage kids to work hard, persevere in life, and be the best student and person they can be.”

They both said one of the best aspects of their jobs is building relationships with their students.

Aside from teaching and refereeing, the couple focus on their faith and family.

Jeff said God has been their “source of strength and provision for everything that we have faced in the past.”

“God continues to be that for our present circumstances,” he said, “and we will continue to trust him for our future. This truth helps us love each other better and raise our kids to do the same.”

This will be the couple’s 28th Valentine’s Day together. To them, it doesn’t matter if they celebrate it on the court or ballfield, in the classroom, at church or at home.

“We will conduct ourselves in such a way that others will know there is a God in Heaven who loves them and has great plans for them,” said Jeff. “Our faith in God unites us.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

