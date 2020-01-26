A World War II memorial presentation was made to the Farmington School District during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Linda Little made the presentation of a special aerial view photograph of the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii for her husband Jack Little who was unable to attend.
“My husband had this put together, and asked me to bring it because he is too sick to come, she said. “It was given to him by a former editor whose son was involved in taking the photo. When his father saw it for the first time he said this is not the typical tourist photo. He has had this picture for over 30 years. He didn’t want this picture to be mislaid, forgotten or lost. He wanted to share this with as many people as possible for as long as possible, as it shows one result of a history changing event.”
Little read some stories of war survivors that her husband had helped while working in the medical field in the military and civilian life.
“In his work as a registered nurse for more than 40 years, there were many people that he was privileged to meet,” she said. “A World War I veteran who told him of walking three miles after battle and never once touching the ground, as he was walking on top of dead bodies, and in some places climbing over bodies piled five or six high.
“He met a Bataan Death March survivor while getting his palm sutured following an accident at work. When the Filipino doctor who was doing the suturing heard the patient say he had been at Bataan, he undid the sutures he had done, and respectfully started using smaller, finer sutures and smaller, closer stitches.
“While last on active duty 1989-1992, he met a man who managed to escape from the North Koreans as his group of prisoners were being marched north. It took him two weeks to reach friendly lines. He was in the hospital for two days, then put back on the line. No effort was made to address his emotional needs. Forty years later, he still has nightmares and was a psychological wreck.
“Lastly, he met two Pearl Harbor survivors. One told him of the Japanese pilot who looked directly at him, smiled and waved as he went zooming past. He spoke of the rage he felt then and now. The History Channel had another survivor who had experienced the same behavior by a Japanese pilot, and he had no doubt that each man was telling the truth.
"The second survivor he met told him of being stationed at Pearl Harbor immediately after his basic training in Chicago. He said that he had decided to separate from the Navy in Hawaii, as he loved the place and was going to open a small bar and grill. He asked him when was his separation day. He stated Monday, Dec. 8, 1941. He left the Navy in 1947, separating in the Midwest, not Hawaii, as he had his fill of Hawaii.
Little then spoke of someone her husband met that suffered from the Holocaust of Nazi Germany. As a result, her husband is concerned that history is currently being revised in a false manner and he wants to help prevent it.
“With each year we get farther and farther removed from people who have lived historical events,” she said. “We also get people who want to deny and change those events. An example is that of the Holocaust. While working the ER at Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, he was preparing a confused, mute, terrified old man for an EKG, telling him what he was doing and it would not hurt. As he reached for his left forearm, [the man] was somewhat resistant to letting him touch it. He turned it to apply the lead and saw the letter “J” and followed by five numbers. This was a living connection to actual events which had been increasingly denied and forgotten since 1945.
“This framed photograph and text is respectfully presented to Farmington High School in hope that future students can see what in a few more years will not exist as it does today, a silent witness to real history.”
Little requested three things regarding the donated display:
- Mount it to the wall, and don’t hang it by the frame anchors, as they will eventually fail.
- Mount it in a place where it can be seen by a person who can walk right up to it and clearly see the photo and read the text.
- Although the piece is covered with museum glass that is supposed to protect it from UV rays, do not display it in direct sunlight to prevent fading.
