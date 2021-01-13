Shed Vapes donates to Shop WIth a Cop

The Shed Vapes donated money to the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program in December.

On behalf of the customers of The Shed Vapes, General Manager Derek Bainbridge presented a check for $500 to Deputy Devin Bainbridge.

The money was raised during 2020 for Shop With a Cop. In January of 2020, the customers of The Shed Vapes voted to name Shop With a Cop as the program to raise donations for. The Shed Vapes has already started its 2021 Donation campaign for next year's Shop With a Cop program and hopes to raise more for this St. Francois County program.

Shop With a Cop donations are used for families in need in St. Francois County, 100% of the donations goes directly to the program and the need for donations grows each year as Shop With a Cop volunteers tries to help all the residents that they can.

