The person taking over the reins for Mineral Area College Dean of Students Jean Merrill-Doss when she retires at the end of next month needed no introduction when she appeared at Thursday morning’s board of trustees meeting.
Julie Sheets, the Park Hills-based community college’s admissions office director, will be taking on the mantle of dean of students at the first of the year. While Merrill-Doss’ official retirement date isn’t until Dec. 31, as of Thursday she only had 17 working days remaining as dean, a position she’s held since 2002.
Merrill-Doss said it felt “really good” to be so close to retirement after being part of the MAC family for a total of 33 years and noted that her retirement plans include “doing whatever [she] wants to do.”
“I love to golf,” she continued. “My granddaughter is playing ball for Jefferson College and I’ll follow her. I still have a seventh grader playing; I’ll see all the grandkids; I like to fish and haven’t been able to fish for a long time; I want to do a little traveling…”
And as far as her opinion of her replacement, Merrill-Doss said, “Julie will do a great job.”
Sheets has worked at the school for more than 18 years and began her first day of training for the dean of students position from Merrill-Doss earlier that day.
“These are huge shoes to fill, that’s for sure,” Sheets said. “I’m nervous about it but I feel like it’s a good transition from me working in student services for so long.”
Merrill-Doss interjected, “That’s one advantage she’ll have that I didn’t have coming in. She’s already got the student services side of the house taken care of. The big things will be athletics and housing.”
Sheets replied, “Right. For sure. There’s a lot to learn — a lot.”
Later in the meeting Merrill-Doss issued a brief report that made it clear that Sheets will have her hands full as the school attempts to beef up its future enrollment figures.
“So, as of this morning, we are down 325 students and about 2,700 credit hours, but as you know, it doesn’t really mean much right now because it’s like a yo-yo,” she said. “Next week, the 28th and 29th, we’re going to have advisors in our concourse area (8 a.m.-3 p.m.) trying to capture students who haven’t enrolled yet.
“We have some new advertising techniques being released by our IT department. They’re doing a fantastic job just in terms of, ‘How else can we market and reach students?’ So, if you’re at the movies in the next few weeks we should have out some trailers for MAC out there with some advertisement and some ways they can text MAC and get some information.
“We have also increased the number of tours that we’re doing with students this time compared to the same time last year. Hopefully next month the numbers will be up a little bit more.”
In the only item of new business, MAC Chief Financial Officer Shirley Hofstetter announced that the school was able to avoid any rise in health-related insurance rates this year. In fact, there will be a 1 percent decrease.
“The insurance committee met with our new representatives from J.W. Terrell,” she said. “We’ve got Scott James and Amy Johnson, our two reps from them that we have contracted with for them to provide the services for us. We’ve gone back and forth and reviewed claims experience.
“Our claims experience I believe was like 80 percent, which is really good. So, kudos to staff and retirees and whomever because that’s impressive in this day and age; and we didn’t feel like we were going to be there in May when we looked at that point in time.
“The medical insurance recommendation is to renew the coverage with United Healthcare, who is our current carrier. It went back and forth. We had a rate increase, we struggled to get apples to apples by taking the commission out because the commission is no longer included in those rates as it has been in the past.”
Hofstetter noted there was an increase in United Healthcare’s rates, but it was offset by the removal of commissions being paid to brokers for providing their services.
“The net change is a -1 percent,” she said. “I’m not sure how we got there but we got there.”
In response to Trustee Mit Landrum’s question regarding the previous commission rate, Hofstetter said the amount was in excess of $50,000.
“It was hard to tell because it was included in the premium, but at this point we’ve removed that from it and are contracting directly with them to provide the services on a three-year contract that we entered into in August,” she said. “We interviewed with them and they ended up the carrier of choice.”
In regard to the school’s non-medical insurance, Hofstetter recommended a changeover of the ancillary coverages — vision, dental and life — from Lincoln to United Healthcare.
“We got a discount on the United medical rate by moving all of that to them together and it ended up being a lower rate than we were paying with Lincoln,” she said. “They’ve also been able to negotiate a lower rate with Paylocity who administers the FSA (Flexible Spending Account) for us. We’ve been with them for some time but J.W. Terrell was able to negotiate a better rate and we’re raising all the benefits as well.”
The next meeting of the MAC Board of Trustees will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 in the VanHerck Boardroom on the Park Hills campus.
