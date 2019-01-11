Sheltered workshop honors Wright

Long-time MCII Sheltered Workshop Board of Directors member Dale Wright received quite a send-off Monday when his fellow board members and workshop employees held a lunch in his honor as he prepared for swearing in later in the week as the new Missouri representative for District 116.
Emceeing the program was general manager and board member, Ginger Williams. Wright has been on the board just short of two decades. For two years he served as its president. Other board members taking part in the recognition were John Mayfield Jr., president; Donna Bunch, vice president; and board members Linda Conway, Debbie Peterson, Joe Easter, Steve James and Gil Kennon.
Mayfield, Williams, James and Easter each took turns telling those assembled about how much Wright had meant to the sheltered workshop over the years — including making a push for the construction of its current 40,000 square feet facility built in 2004. Afterward, Wright took the floor, giving an emotional good-bye and telling the crowd that it had been his privilege and blessing to be a part of the sheltered workshop.
Beyond the sheltered workshop, Wright has quite a background in St. Francois County.
He graduated from the Farmington public school system, earned a degree in Business Management from Mineral Area College and completed the Healthcare Business Management Program through the Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University.
Wright began his career in healthcare management, working at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington and later at Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla where he was also a founding member of the Missouri Hospital Association’s Hospital Purchasing Council.
He is a past vice president of Health Services Corporation of America, a healthcare consulting company based in Cape Girardeau. He previously served as executive vice president of Ni-Med Inc. — a medical device manufacturer — where he served as the driving force to move corporate operations from St. Louis to Farmington Industrial Park.
Additionally, Wright has served as divisional president and chief contracting officer at Amerinet, Inc., a national healthcare group purchasing organization with contract sales of $7.5 billion. He was co-owner of The Branding Iron BBQ restaurants in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Jackson and Poplar Bluff until the company was sold to the Dexter BBQ Company.
He is co-owner and managing partner of Actalur Group, LLC, a healthcare consulting company based in Delray Beach, Florida, as well as president and COO of Angle Medical Solutions, a medical distributor in Rigby, Idaho.
Wright previously served on the Farmington City Council and Farmington Police Personnel Board, along with the Farmington Public Safety and Farmington Public Services committees. He was a member of the Mineral Area College Foundation Board of Directors and serves as vice president of its executive committee.
An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Wright has a long history of volunteering his time to causes important to him, including the Boy Scouts of America, PTA, Big Brothers and the American Heart Association, as well as supporting local, state, and national election campaigns.
Watch for stories about the new state legislative session in upcoming editions of the Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.