In April, the Madison County Sheltered Workshop began selling books and movies. It is now branching into other resale goods such as clothes and household items.
Workshop employees are hard at work sorting through the mounds of donations which have already come through their doors and are preparing for opening day of the Madison County Thrift Store on July 8.
"The workshop was in need of more work to generate revenue," Lauren Gibbs, workshop director, said. "So we began to take our need to the Lord in prayer. During prayer one morning, the idea of a thrift store began to be birthed."
Gibbs said the idea of a cooperative effort with the Madison County Senior Center's existing thrift store had come up in discussions. Once the workshop approached the people at the senior center, they though it was a good idea as well.
The idea flourished as the Senior Center Thrift Store brought its overflow of donations to the MCSW to be processed.
"The Senior Center Thrift Store was originally a product of the 3R Center, the workshop before we changed names," Gibbs said. "When the workshop began to gain momentum, the thrift store was turned over to the senior center."
Gibbs said it only seemed fitting to once again work together.
"The selling of books and movies began in April," Gibbs said. "We had an abundance of books from a contract that we had with a company that went out of business, so we figured it would be best to sell them rather than throw them out."
Gibbs said the MCSW has a large variety of books including some dating back to the 1880s, first edition copies and books that are signed by the author.
"We are accepting lightly used clothing and other household items," Gibbs said. "We will accept furniture but will not accept mattresses, sleeping bags or cloth couches and chairs."
The sales floor area is 7,000 square feet of retail space which will be full of treasures waiting to be found by their new owner. Donations can be dropped off at the storage building in front of the MCSW located at 425 N. Chamber Dr. in Fredericktown.
Gibbs said the employees could not be more excited for the opening of the thrift store.
"They are looking forward to the chance to do something different," Gibbs said. "The variety of work that this will create is the most exciting part."
Gibbs said this will be a great opportunity for employees to learn life skills such as how to launder and mend clothing, iron clothes if needed and wash various items such as dishes.
"This will also create another way to attract visitors to our community and encourage community involvement," Gibbs said. "We want our employees to know that they are appreciated and that they are capable of meaningful employment."
Gibbs said workshop employees will play a vital role in the operation of the thrift store. She said they will be the ones processing, sorting and stocking all the donations.
Madison County Thrift Store will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon beginning July 8.
MCSW is a non profit organization and all donations are eligible for a tax deduction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.