Shepherd Mountain Bike Park already garnering attention

The Shepherd Mountain Bike Park is still under construction, but preparations are already being made to host a big event next spring.
Chuck Correll, who owns the Fort Davidson Cafe and is a member of the Arcadia Valley Tourism Committee and the Valley Growth Initiative (VGI), made the announcement on Tuesday at Arcadia Valley High School during a meeting with area business leaders about the park.
The City of Ironton is currently in negotiations to bring a national enduro race to Shepherd Mountain, according to Correll, and the expansive social media community of mountain bikers are abuzz about the park. Enduro is a form of mountain bike racing in which downhill rides are timed.
“We are literally known coast-to-coast at this point and we’re not even finished building the park yet,” he said.
They hope to announce the race this month.
Ironton and VGI hosted the presentation to give an update on the park. Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood was unable to attend the event after an employee in his office tested positive for COVID-19.
“He doesn’t think he’s been exposed,” Correll added. “He stayed back out of an abundance of safety and precaution and all that.”
They are in phase one of the building process, which includes five gravity trails, a climbing trail and a shuttle trail. They are also building a city hub at Highway 21 and Russell Street where riders can park, buy lift tickets, and catch a shuttle to the trail. There will also be a pavilion at the base of the mountain with restrooms and a storm shelter.
Phase one is scheduled to be done at the end of January. The park is scheduled to open in the spring.
They have been posting photos and videos on the progress of the trails on the Shepherd Mountain Bike Park Facebook page.
In phase two, which is in the planning stages right now, they hope to add 10-15 miles of cross-country trails, a connecting bridge across the lake, one to three additional downhill trails on the lake side, and bike paths connecting the cities in Arcadia Valley.
In the presentation, Correll listed off other groups that are interested in holding races and skills camps at Shepherd Mountain, gave details on why they chose this project for the mountain, and gave examples of other rural communities who invested in parks.
“Mountain biking has reinvigorated rural communities across the country,” he explained. “You have a lot of rural communities that were like us for mining, logging, whatever. They invested in mountain biking and it's made a world of difference in their communities.”
Correll and the leaders of this project believe this park will not only impact Ironton and Arcadia Valley but the entire region.
“If we plan a little bit, cooperate a little bit, we honestly believe we could become a tourism powerhouse because we have such a vast attraction of things for people to do down here,” he said.
According to Correll, they plan to continue having follow-up meetings with regional business and tourism industry leaders. At the end of the presentation, representatives from Madison County, Caledonia, Farmington, Reynolds County and others expressed interested in meeting again to develop a regional strategy of collaboration.
“I might be stretching it a little bit, but I really think this is going to be a big enough deal for this region that the state's going to get behind it and perhaps help,” Correll added. “I don't know in what way, but I think they're going to see (the park) as one of THE things that people go to Missouri for.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
