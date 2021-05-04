Shepherd Mountain Bike Park earns rave reviews

Shepherd Mountain Bike Park has officially staked its claim in the mountain biking world.

One month after its opening, the park hosted its first national race to rave reviews. Results from the race can be found at https://www.bigmountainenduro.com/.

Two hundred and fifty-nine mountain bikers including 45 professionals from all over the county descended on Ironton over the weekend for the first race in this season’s Big Mountain Enduro series.

The race was on Sunday, but many of the racers were in town for several days, practicing on the mountain. On Saturday night, downtown Ironton hosted a party with live music.

Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood said the weekend went better than they could have thought.

“All of the racers were very excited about the trails and everything,” he said. “People from mountain biking territory — Colorado, California, all those places — they're all excited about what's going on here. And to me, it's just phenomenal. It's just overwhelming.”

The other places hosting BME races this season are Big Sky, Montana; Winter Park, Colorado; Durango, Colorado; and Brian Head, Utah.