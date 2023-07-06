Members of the Missouri Department of Economic Development concluded an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) tour across Missouri last Thursday, marking their final stop at Shepherd Mountain in Ironton.

The state of Missouri, having received a substantial allocation of $2.7 billion from The American Rescue Plan Act, designated 20% of these funds for economic development initiatives.

Responding to this opportunity, the Department of Economic Development devised nine new grant programs aimed at supporting local communities and businesses throughout Missouri. Among the numerous grant applications received statewide, Ironton emerged as a standout candidate, having showcased Shepherd Mountain Bike Park as a way to attract tourists to the area.

The City of Ironton was selected to receive a $500,000 grant from the State of Missouri to expand upon Shepherd Mountain. Renowned among the mountain bike community for its challenging trails and extensive off-road stretches, the trail is poised to embark on its second phase of development.

Sydney Joy Willis, director of operations at Shepherd Mountain Bike Park, spoke about the park's future endeavors.

"Currently, we have pretty high-level trails that the mountain bike community loves. However, we now have the opportunity to make the sport more accessible to a broader audience," Willis said.

Willis went on to explain that the expansion plans include a four-mile cross-country trail offering a less arduous experience than the park's advanced bike trails. Willis described the initiative as a way to attract families and locals, introducing them to the sport and the trail as a whole.

In addition to the cross-country trail, Willis revealed plans for a training ground catering to intermediate riders. This part of the trail is scheduled during the second phase of the park's expansion, soon after the completion of the cross-country trail.

During the visit to Shepherd Mountain, representatives from ARPA and the Missouri Department of Economic Development addressed a crowd at the Shepherd Mountain Pavilion, which included Missouri State Representative Chris Dinkins among the audience.

Director of Federal Initiatives for the Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Shad Burner commended the accomplishments of Shepherd Mountain Bike Park, stating, "We had $30 million to give out, and everyone wanted a piece. I saw the passion of this place, and I know that this money will go towards giving Ironton what it deserves - a world-class mountain bike park."

Burner also announced the conclusion of his involvement with Missouri Department of Economic Development, expressing intentions to pursue other prospects.

Ironton Mayor Jeff Stinson spoke in favor of the expansion.

"I want to start by saying, I had nothing to do with this. The former mayor spearheaded this project, and we can thank him for it. It's a great time to be from Arcadia Valley. For years, we were a mining community. We can't go back to that now, but we can always evolve. From mining to outdoor tourism, Ironton has a bright future," he said.

Owned by the city of Ironton, Shepherd Mountain has been a fairly popular mountain bike destination over the years, with numerous YouTube videos showcasing its advanced, aptly-named trails such as "Scorched Earth" and "Powder Keg." With the upcoming expansion, the boosters in the community hope to establish Ironton as a premier destination for mountain biking enthusiasts while maintaining its family-friendly appeal for visitors.

Gideon, a young rider at the park, expressed his family's affinity for Shepherd Mountain, stating, "Shepherd Mountain played a big role in my family's decision to move here. I try to ride a trail every week if I can." Gideon went on to showcase his riding skills for the audience at the pavilion, with photos being taken.

As the second phase of development approaches, the city of Ironton continues transitioning from a former mining town to a destination for mountain bikers everywhere.