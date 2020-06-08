Shepherd Mountain to get biking trails

“Right now, the biggest enthusiasm about the mountain from the rider community is its elevation, which is 600 feet, which is the highest rideable mountain in the Midwest, according to them,” Correll said. “We take a lot of our guidance from them since they're the experts. Right now those guys have to travel to Bentonville, Arkansas.”

Even the trail builders were excited when they checked the mountain out.

“He was even more excited than they were because of the elevation, because of proximity to St. Louis, and other areas in the Midwest,” Correll explained. “And the fact that the mountain has so many natural features that you typically don't have at most parks.

"A lot of the parks that are built, they have to build in features to make it exciting. Bikers prefer natural features which apparently we have a lot of. So what we're hoping is, according to them, they believe this mountain could become one of the premier mountain biking parks in the Midwest and the entire country.”

The enthusiasm for the project is contagious.

“Everybody is excited about having bike trails on Shepherd Mountain, so that’s what makes it exciting to me,” Lourwood said.