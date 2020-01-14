{{featured_button_text}}
The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department is starting to look for a new jail administrator after the retirement of Lt. Dennis Smith.

The St. Francois County Commission recently heard a request from the sheriff's department.

During the meeting held earlier this month, at the request of Sheriff Dan Bullock, the county approved the creation of a new jail administrator position in the sheriff’s department after Lt. Dennis Smith retired at the end of 2019.

“I think it has been 18-19 years that Dennis has been there, and at the time, I needed someone to develop a chain of command, and have several offices under their control,” he said. “Dennis had come from the military, had special forces training, had been over a series of people before. He has done a very good job over the years, setting that up. We’ll miss him, and we’re picking up the slack for that right now, and looking for somebody to fill that position.”

Bullock decided to make the new position that would focus more on business management instead of strictly law enforcement.

“This position is to oversee the general operations of the jail,” he said. “It’s more kind of like a business, than it is a law enforcement position. The jail has its own operating budget. We run a full-service kitchen there. There’s a billing process for keeping the inmates for the county and the state.”

At this point, Bullock is looking at hiring someone for this position from outside of the department.

“I am going to be open for everything,” he said. “I have already asked people if they were interested.

"I’m looking for someone with a background in administration, maybe in corrections. I don’t care if they are in law enforcement, it is not a necessity.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

