The St. Francois County Commission recently heard a request from the sheriff's department.
During the meeting held earlier this month, at the request of Sheriff Dan Bullock, the county approved the creation of a new jail administrator position in the sheriff’s department after Lt. Dennis Smith retired at the end of 2019.
“I think it has been 18-19 years that Dennis has been there, and at the time, I needed someone to develop a chain of command, and have several offices under their control,” he said. “Dennis had come from the military, had special forces training, had been over a series of people before. He has done a very good job over the years, setting that up. We’ll miss him, and we’re picking up the slack for that right now, and looking for somebody to fill that position.”
Bullock decided to make the new position that would focus more on business management instead of strictly law enforcement.
You have free articles remaining.
“This position is to oversee the general operations of the jail,” he said. “It’s more kind of like a business, than it is a law enforcement position. The jail has its own operating budget. We run a full-service kitchen there. There’s a billing process for keeping the inmates for the county and the state.”
At this point, Bullock is looking at hiring someone for this position from outside of the department.
“I am going to be open for everything,” he said. “I have already asked people if they were interested.
"I’m looking for someone with a background in administration, maybe in corrections. I don’t care if they are in law enforcement, it is not a necessity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.