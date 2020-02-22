Sheriff Jacobsen releases details of deputy-involved shooting

The press release states the man then moved the long item that was concealed beneath the blankets which revealed he was holding a shotgun in his left hand, which was pointed at the second deputy.

"The male subject threatened to kill everyone and again stated everyone was going to die tonight. Deputies tried to deescalate the situation, but the male subject continued to tell the deputies they were not leaving alive. The male subject then moved the pistol aiming it at a deputy’s head, at which point fearing for his safety and the safety of others, the deputy discharged his firearm striking the male subject causing fatal injuries."

Washington County Ambulance personnel were positioned across the street and immediately entered the residence after hearing the shots fired call over the radio. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was summoned to the scene to complete the investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation, along with the Washington County Coroner’s investigation, will be forwarded to the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office upon completion. Jacobsen said this is done in all law enforcement shootings so that a thorough and independent review is completed.

"I will not be releasing the name of the deceased or the deputies involved until the investigation is completed, nor will I release any further information not contained herein," the sheriff said. "I would like to thank the Potosi Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Washington County Ambulance District and the Washington County Coroner’s Office for their assistance."

